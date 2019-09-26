×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey on Diversity: ‘We’ve Got More Work to Do’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey
CREDIT: Stankey photo illustration: Variety, John Lamparski

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey has asserted that the entertainment giant must improve its efforts in diversity and inclusion — while insisting he’s proud of the work done so far.

Stankey made the statement Thursday as part of the release of WarnerMedia’s first-ever annual report looking at diversity, inclusion and belonging across both its corporate operations and the films, television series and digital content created by its various production businesses.

“Across the WarnerMedia companies, we have a longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, and consider these values an important part of our culture and a business priority,” said Stankey, who is also president and chief operating officer of AT&T Inc.

“While I’m incredibly proud of what this report shows and our ongoing dedication to transparency, I recognize that we’ve got more work to do at every level,” he added. “We know diversity, inclusion and belonging are important to our employees, our creative partners, our customers and to our success.”

The report was released a year after WarnerMedia announced a Production Diversity Policy which included the commitment to report on its diversity and inclusion efforts annually. The initiative went public just as production began on the Michael B. Jordan-Brie Larson legal drama “Just Mercy” with WarnerMedia crediting Jordan, an exec producer of the film, and Jordan’s WME agent Phillip Sun for helping to craft the policy.

The report covers the workforce (including workforce composition, Employee Resource Groups), content (including scripted TV, films, news, animation) and community (including industry and local outreach partnerships and programs). The key findings on workforce and production staffing:

  • WarnerMedia’s global workforce is 54% male and 46% female, and its U.S. workforce is 53% male and 47% female. Half of all new hires and promotions to vice president and above are women.
  • 42% of non-managers are people of color, but representation decreases at more senior levels. The percentage of people of color who were hired or promoted in 2018 exceeds their total percentage across all levels. “This will lead to increased representation going forward,” the report said.
  • Women represent 34% of on-screen roles in non-film scripted programming and 23% of behind-the-camera positions while people of color represent 24% of onscreen roles and 23% of behind-the-camera positions.

WarnerMedia noted that the 2018 report only tracked gender and race and promised that subsequent reports will reflect WarnerMedia’s development of new processes, tools and formats for gathering more detailed information about the diversity of its workforce and productions, allowing it to better tailor its efforts and outreach. It also noted WarnerMedia hired its first chief enterprise inclusion officer, Christy Haubegger.

The entire report is available here. The news was first reported by Deadline.

More Film

  • WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey

    WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey on Diversity: 'We've Got More Work to Do'

    WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey has asserted that the entertainment giant must improve its efforts in diversity and inclusion — while insisting he’s proud of the work done so far. Stankey made the statement Thursday as part of the release of WarnerMedia’s first-ever annual report looking at diversity, inclusion and belonging across both its corporate operations [...]

  • Singapore Oscar hopeful, A Land Imagined

    Singapore Sends Locarno Winner ‘A Land Imagined’ to the Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Singapore has chosen Yeo Siew Hua’s “A Land Imagined” as its entry to the international feature film category at the Oscars. The film follows a construction worker from China who goes missing at a Singapore land reclamation site, and an insomniac police investigator who is on the case. It bowed at Locarno where it won [...]

  • Oz Perkins'The Blackcoat's Daughter' film premiere,

    Osgood Perkins to Write, Helm Exorcism Thriller 'Incident at Fort Bragg'

    “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” director Osgood Perkins has signed on to write and direct the supernatural thriller “Incident at Fort Bragg” for Lionsgate. The project is inspired by the true story of Irish priest Malachi Martin, who was brought in by the U.S. government to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier at Fort Bragg, [...]

  • Natalie Portman Lucy in the Sky

    Natalie Portman on the Challenges of Wearing a Spacesuit for 'Lucy in the Sky'

    Natalie Portman has a long history with space. She’s been to a galaxy far, far away in “Star Wars,” traveled between worlds for “Thor,” and now she’s playing an astronaut in “Lucy in the Sky.” But first, she had to put on the spacesuit. “It was really complicated. I was shocked at how many people [...]

  • Finn Wittrock Zoe Chao

    Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao to Star in Romance Drama 'Long Weekend'

    Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao have signed on to star in the independent romance drama “Long Weekend” from writer-director Steve Basilone. The cast includes Damon Wayans, Jr., Casey Wilson, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Jim Rash. Wittrock plays a struggling writer, with Chao as an enigmatic woman who suddenly enters his life. Wayans Jr. and Wilson portray [...]

  • Elizabeth Banks Naomi Scott Ella Balinska

    Elizabeth Banks on Female Filmmakers and Why Directing Wasn't Always Her Goal

    Despite becoming the first female director to receive the 2019 pioneer of the year award from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, “Charlie’s Angels” helmer Elizabeth Banks told Variety that directing wasn’t necessarily always her goal. “It was something that I dabbled in and something that I did in college and over time, I [...]

  • The-Audition

    San Sebastian Film Review: 'The Audition'

    Arthouse cinema isn’t generally inclined toward “Alien vs. Predator”-style franchise mashups, but if some kind of icy faceoff were engineered between the troubled, seething music instructors of Michael Haneke’s “The Piano Teacher” and Ina Weisse’s “The Audition,” all bets would be off. As played with customary, finely razored emotional control by Nina Hoss, violin teacher [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad