Firefighters Tackling Blaze at Warner Bros.’ U.K. Studios at Leavesden

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Fifteen fire trucks plus support vehicles have been called out to tackle the blaze, which was first reported late Wednesday, but there are no injuries reported, and the fire is on a sound stage that was not being used, local authorities confirmed to Variety.

Leavesden was the base for the Harry Potter movies. It is now home to the popular Harry Potter studio tour, which is unaffected by the fire. The studios are situated in Hertfordshire, just outside London. Projects believed to be currently filming at Leavesden include Armando Ianucci’s space comedy, “Avenue 5,” for HBO.

Local fire and rescue services were called to reports of a fire late Wednesday, a spokesman for the local authorities said.

“Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden in Hertfordshire at 11:29 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 July,” the local council said in a statement. “Fifteen fire engines, plus support vehicles, are currently in attendance at the scene and crews are tackling a fire in one of the stages there.”

There have been fires before at the studio complex. It was also in the news in June after a man suffered a neck injury after an altercation on the set of Anne Hathaway movie “Witches.”

