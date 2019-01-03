×

Warner Bros. Buys RatPac-Dune Library, Including ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Gravity’

Dave McNary

Wonder Woman Sound Design
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has bought the RatPac-Dune Entertainment library, consisting of 15% to 25% stakes in each of 76 films that the RatPac co-financed, including 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and 2013 Oscar winner “Gravity.”

The library was generated by RatPac with the studio through a five-year slate deal. Other notable titles included in the deal include “It,” “Batman V Superman,” “The Lego Movie,” “American Sniper,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Justice League” and “Dunkirk.”

Warner Bros. confirmed that the price tag was about $300 million. Vine Alternative Investment had recently reached a tentative deal for the library assets but Warner Bros. subsequently exercised its right to match the bid and closed the deal.

RatPac Entertainment was founded by Brett Ratner and billionaire James Packer in 2012. RatPac-Dune Entertainment was formed in 2013 as a production company-financier with a 75-title co-financing arrangement with Warner Bros. In 2017, RatPac became part of Len Blavatnik’s Access Entertainment, which bought Packer’s ownership share. In April 2018, Warner Bros. announced it was terminating the deal in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Ratner. “Rampage” was the final film covered by the co-financing deal.

Other titles among the 76 include “300: Rise of an Empire,” “Godzilla,” “Creed,” “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Annabelle,” “The Judge,” “Horrible Bosses 2,” “San Andreas,” “The Conjuring 2,” “Central Intelligence,” “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Ready Player One,” “Paddington 2,” “Sully,” “The Lego Batman Movie” and “Kong: Skull Island.”

