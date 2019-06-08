×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. On ‘Precipice of Change’ as Studio Preps for WarnerMedia Boot Camp

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Toby Emmerich
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Leadership at Warner Bros. Entertainment have started packing designer luggage for the first corporate huddle with their sister brands under AT&T.

The interim leadership at the studio — film head Toby Emmerich, TV chief Peter Roth and CFO Kim Williams — are headed to New York next week for the “first corporate offsite of WarnerMedia,” Emmerich said Saturday in conversation at Produced By 2019, the annual conference of the Produces Guild of America held on the WB Burbank lot.

“We are on the precipice of a lot of change coming, [and] a lot of intracompany collaboration,” Roth said.

Emmerich and Roth kicked off the conference with a keynote conversation, where they discussed life under new ownership and how it might shape the future of the historic studio.

“Look at your phones. We used to have three [reception] bars, now we have five,” Emmerich joked.

Synergy has been a long time coming, given this month marks a year since AT&T and Time Warner closed their mega-merger, bringing together content giants like WB, HBO and Turner in concert with the telecomm operation.

Related

Emmerich tempered the merger’s impact, pointing out that “Peter has been making TV for HBO for years. We’ve alway had a lot of business with Turner and HBO. The priority is the launch of direct to consumer offering.”

The deep Warner Bros. film and television library will be a key selling point for consumers, especially content like DC Film’s superhero fare and New Line’s low-budget, top-earning horror titles. On the TV side, Roth has also ordered up a few straight-to-service titles like a series from Elizabeth Banks, with many more expected.

The streaming platform is a top goal of WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, as the company looks to compete with rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime as well as looming threats Disney Plus, Apple and Comcast.

The panel moderator raised the question of calling back “Friends,” a WBTV production which Netflix licenses, to ding their competitor and incentivize a wide fanbase to subscribe to WarnerMedia’s platform. 

“I object to that, as a consumer,” Roth said of content companies relying only on their library titles. “Homogenization of TV is never good for the costumer. Our goal is to be a key content provider.”

Roth may see a level playing field in the TV space, but Emmerich was frank about the state of the theatrical film business — particularly the growing monolith Disney, which just ingested 20th Century Fox’s film and TV assets.

“I’m jealous because they’re going to be number one for the foreseeable future, “ Emmerich said. “They will be the number one producer and distributor … but it creates opportunities for Warner Bros. and Universal, I think.  My impression is Disney-Fox has a particular focus.”

He’s not incorrect. Emmerich’s film group, which also encompasses release label New Line, had its biggest year ever In 2018 and is only bested in box office marketshare by Disney. What’s more — they’ve won big on original movies that support emerging filmmakers and diversity (“A Star is Born,” “Crazy Rich Asians”) .They’re also a supporter of the movie musical (Lin Manuel Miranda’s forthcoming “In The Heights”) and protector of the rom-com (Rebel Wilson’s “Isn’t It Romantic”).

Stankey’s other top priority is to replace ousted Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara.

“The loss of our CEO was a painful experience,” Roth said of Tsujihara, who stepped down in March following accounts of misconduct, “but it  was critical to clam the waters.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

More Film

  • Mo

    Radu Dragomir on Romania’s Stalled #MeToo Movement and His Debut ‘Mo’

    CLUJ, Romania–Two students accused of cheating by an older professor appeal to him for clemency, only to end up in his apartment, where he quickly gains the upper-hand. After initially succumbing to his advances, one of the girls tries to resist, prompting a gut-wrenching denouement as he’s determined to get his way. “Mo” is the [...]

  • Toby Emmerich

    Warner Bros. On 'Precipice of Change' as Studio Preps for WarnerMedia Boot Camp

    Leadership at Warner Bros. Entertainment have started packing designer luggage for the first corporate huddle with their sister brands under AT&T. The interim leadership at the studio — film head Toby Emmerich, TV chief Peter Roth and CFO Kim Williams — are headed to New York next week for the “first corporate offsite of WarnerMedia,” [...]

  • DF-10571 - Sophie Turner stars as

    Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Has Worst Opening in X-Men History

    June gloom has officially spread to the U.S. box office. According to Friday’s grosses, this weekend’s two biggest releases – “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” – are falling short of expectations, but it’s “Dark Phoenix” that’s flaming out the worst. Disney-Fox’s latest installment in the X-Men franchise is on pace [...]

  • EUROPEAN FILM FORUM

    Distribution Woes in Eastern, Central Europe the Focus in Transilvania

    CLUJ, Romania–When Lee Chang-dong’s mystery thriller “Burning” was released in Romania not too long ago, Tudor Giurgiu had the sense he had to catch the Cannes festival player before it was too late. “I felt this film was kind of meteoric, and it just disappeared,” he said. The Romanian director and Transilvania Film Festival founder [...]

  • Spanish-Uruguayan filmmaker Narciso Ibanez Serrador, 'Honorary

    Modern Spanish Horror Pioneer Narciso ‘Chicho’ Ibáñez Serrador Dies at 83

    Spanish cinema has lost an understated giant with Friday’s passing of genre film and TV pioneer Narciso “Chicho” Ibañez Serrador, dead at the age of 83. Although he only filmed two features, both stand out as milestones in the country’s early genre cannon, 1970’s “La Residencia” (“The House That Screamed”) and 1976’s “¿Quién puede matar [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Talent Agencies Increase Packaging Fee Offer to WGA as Talks Continue

    The Writers Guild of America and Association of Talent Agents are expected to continue discussions on a new proposal that the ATA put on the table Friday at the first meeting between the sides in nearly two months. The sides held a negotiating session at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The ATA has offered [...]

  • 'Afterward' Documentary Sells to Abramorama, 1091

    Abramorama, 1091 Media Land Rights to 'Afterward' Documentary From Executive Producer Abigail Disney

    An acclaimed documentary about the conflict between Israel and Palestine from executive producer Abigail Disney has sold North American distribution rights to Abramorama and 1091 Media. The doc, billed as “an intimate and timely exploration of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and its root causes,” is from first-time writer and director Ofra Bloch. A Jerusalem-born psychoanalyst, Bloch [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad