Warner Bros. Promotes JP Richards to Co-President of Worldwide Marketing

Dave McNary

Warner Bros. Pictures has promoted lead digital strategist JP Richards to co-president of worldwide marketing.

He will report to Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Rich made the announcement Friday.

Richards joined the studio in 2015 and was promoted in 2017 to executive vice president, worldwide marketing and chief data strategist. He’s overseen campaigns for “Aquaman,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Ready Player One,” “Ocean’s 8,” “Wonder Woman,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Suicide Squad,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “The Conjuring 2.”

In his new role, the studio said Richards will work closely with Rich on the development and execution of Warner Bros. Pictures’ marketing efforts, utilizing his expertise in digital and new media. He’ll also partner with Rich to set overall marketing and operational strategy for the division.

“JP is a world-class movie marketer and has been instrumental in helping the entire marketing organization up our game,” said Rich. “He’s a true partner, and I rely on him for his strategic instincts, excellent management skills and his strong relationships with our team, senior management and filmmakers. He’s as creative as he is strategic and well-respected internally and by his peers. I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Richards has established strategic relationships with Google, Snap, Facebook, Oracle and other key marketing and technology partners. He has also spearheaded data-driven marketing efforts across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia.

