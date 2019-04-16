×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Warner Bros. Invests in Spyglass Media

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gary Barber
CREDIT: Courtesy of MGM

Warner Bros. Pictures will take an equity stake in Spyglass Media Group, the new content company launched by former Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer chief Gary Barber. Along with the investment, Spyglass has inked a first-look arrangement to provide content to the Hollywood studio.

Barber is a close friend of Kevin Tsujihara, the former Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO who was forced to resign last month in the wake of a report that found he allegedly used his position to secure auditions for a woman with whom he was having an affair. But Barber’s history with the studio dates back some three decades, extending to his time as vice chairman of Morgan Creek, the production company that worked with Warners on “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and “Ace Ventura.” As the head of MGM, he worked with the studio on the distribution of “The Hobbit” films and “Creed.”

“For many years, Warner Bros. has been a dedicated studio partner and we have shared numerous successes together,” Barber said in a statement. “Their confidence in Spyglass’ brand and vision is invaluable as we continue to build a premier content company. I look forward to our future collaborations together.”

“We have a long, successful relationship with Gary and we’re excited to be in business with him at Spyglass,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to exploring the creative opportunities Spyglass has to offer.”

Spyglass Media Group investors include the hedge fund Lantern Entertainment, foreign distributor Eagle Pictures, and the exhibition chain Cineworld Group. Through Lantern, Spyglass has access to the former Weinstein Company library, which includes “The King’s Speech,” “Inglourious Basterds,” and “Scream.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Gary Barber

    Warner Bros. Invests in Spyglass Media

    Warner Bros. Pictures will take an equity stake in Spyglass Media Group, the new content company launched by former Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer chief Gary Barber.Along with the investment, Spyglass has inked a first-look arrangement to provide content to the Hollywood studio. Barber is a close friend of Kevin Tsujihara, the former Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO who was [...]

  • 'Minecraft' Movie is Coming in 2022

    'Minecraft' Movie is Coming in 2022

    The upcoming “Minecraft” movie will release on March 4, 2022, Mojang revealed via a news post on Tuesday. We also have a few details on the movie’s plot. The “Minecraft” movie will follow an unnamed teenage girl and her fellow adventurers, who must take on the Ender Dragon. Their foe is on a path of [...]

  • Avengers Marvel Meditation Illustration Variety

    Marvel's Top Executives Are Obsessed With This Daily Self-Care Practice (EXCLUSIVE)

    The superheroes of Marvel have spectacular powers at their disposal to achieve goals and blow off steam — but the busy executives at the monolithic content engine which creates them are mere mortals, who need practical solutions to manage time and handle pressure from the industry and fans. One popular method that has captivated their [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    The WGA and ATA Need a Voice of Reason (Column)

    Where is Lew Wasserman when you need him? Hollywood could desperately use an industry statesman to step in and help bridge the acrimonious divide between writers and agents. The current vitriol is sure to be ratcheted up even more this week if the WGA and ATA make good on their threats to sue each other. [...]

  • Avengers EndGame Trailer

    Marvel 'Avengers: Endgame' Footage Reportedly Leaks Online

    A massive trove of spoiler-heavy video clips, screen shots and other info from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is reportedly circulating online. According to a CNBC report, “Avengers: Endgame” screen shots, GIFs, short clips, and detailed posts have recently surfaced on Twitter and Reddit. Variety has not independently confirmed the leaks. Disney did not immediately respond to [...]

  • Netflix Egyptian Theater Illustration

    Can Netflix Have It Both Ways With Its Planned Purchase of the Egyptian Theatre?

    Netflix is a digital disruptor that’s done more than almost any company to upend the media business, and yet so much recent chatter about the streamer revolves around movie theaters. Last week’s news that the streaming giant was in negotiations to buy Hollywood’s iconic Egyptian Theatre from the American Cinematheque is Netflix’s latest brush with [...]

  • Radegund

    Cannes: Almodovar, Malick, Dolan, Bong Appear Headed for Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

    Films from a number of big-name returning auteurs – including Xavier Dolan, Pedro Almodovar, Terrence Malick, Bong Joon-ho and Ken Loach – appear to have a lock on competing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, making for a stronger and starrier lineup than last year’s slate, sources tell Variety. Dolan’s “Matthias & Maxime” (in which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad