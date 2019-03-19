Warner Bros. CFO Kim Williams Tapped for Interim Leadership Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Entertainment is setting an interim leadership team to lead the Hollywood studio following the abrupt dismissal of CEO Kevin Tsujihara on Monday.

As Variety first reported, the team will consist of Warner Bros. motion pictures group chairman Toby Emmerich and Warner Bros. television group president and CCO Peter Roth. It will also include Warner Bros. Entertainment CFO Kim Williams, individuals familiar with the company told Variety. The leadership team will be formally unveiled on Tuesday.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, who has been in New York City, will be on the Warner lot in Burbank Tuesday to have meetings with staff. So far, the company has yet to schedule a studio-wide town hall.

The interim team of executives will handle day-to-day operations until a replacement is found for Tsujihara, whose departure was announced Monday morning by Stankey following accusations of sexual impropriety against the former entertainment chief. Tsujihara allegedly used his position to secure auditions for Charlotte Kirk, an actress with whom he had a consensual sexual relationship.

WarnerMedia is now looking for a replacement for Tsujihara with Stankey already hard at work composing a list of potential candidates. Many believe includes 20th Century Fox Film chairman Stacey Snider, who will lose her job when Disney completes its acquisition of the studio, as well as former Disney COO Tom Staggs. The company is looking for a candidate who has old and new media chops and some experience running large institutions.