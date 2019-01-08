×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Pic Advances as Warner Bros. Closes Deal With Mattel

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Margot Robbie Barbie
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. and Mattel have set a partnership to bring the world-renowned Barbie franchise to theaters in its first ever live-action feature film, starring Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie as the title character.

“This project is a great start to our partnership with Ynon and Mattel Films,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “And Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.”

Robbie will also co-produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara from LuckyChap Entertainment.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president,” Robbie said. “I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

Related

The Barbie adaptation marks the first announced deal to come out of Mattel’s newly-established Mattel Films, led by producer Robbie Brenner, as well as the first collaboration between Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen,” said Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel. We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company.”

Robbie, who is about to start filming Warner Bros.’ “Birds of Prey” next month, reprising her role of Harley Quinn, is represented by Management 360, CAA, Aran Michael Management, and attorney Jeff Bernstein. LuckyChap Entertainment is represented by Management 360, CAA, and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Goteborg Film Festival Unveils Full Lineup

    Goteborg Film Festival Unveils Full Lineup of 42nd Edition

    The 42nd edition of the Goteborg Film Festival will open on a light note with Miia Tervo’s romantic comedy “Aurora,” which marks the Finnish director’s feature debut. Also set to compete in the Nordic and Audentia sections, “Aurora” marks Tervo’s follow up to her critically acclaimed documentary short, “Lumikko,” which was nominated at the European [...]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    Universal to Handle eOne Theatrical Distribution in Australia, New Zealand

    Entertainment One is to see all its theatrical film distribution operations in Australia and New Zealand handled in the future by Universal Pictures International. The new arrangement comes into effect from April. UPI is already handling eOne collaborations with Amblin Partners and Participant Media, including Golden Globe winner “Green Book” and “On The Basis of [...]

  • Chris RockNew York Film Critics Circle

    Chris Rock Does Not Want to Host the Oscars

    Chris Rock can be crossed of the list of potential 2019 Academy Awards hosts. The comedian denied any interest in the now-dreaded Oscar hosting gig on Monday night at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards dinner in Manhattan. “If it was five years ago, I could say something really offensive and funny right now, but [...]

  • Don Lemon Talks Kevin Hart After

    Don Lemon Talks Kevin Hart: 'It Is Not His Dream to Be an Ally'

    As speculation continues about whether Kevin Hart may return as Oscars host, CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed Monday night that he spoke with Hart over the weekend in an off the record conversation. Lemon, who gave a passionate criticism of Hart’s comments on “The Ellen Show” during his own show on Friday, said he spoke [...]

  • 'Captain Marvel' Ticket Sales Launch

    Film News Roundup: Ticket Sales Launch on Brie Larson's 'Captain Marvel'

    In today’s film news roundup, “Captain Marvel” has begun ticket sales, Yara Shahidi is named an awards ambassador, and SAG-AFTRA has reached an agreement with New York Public Radio. TICKETING Online ticket sellers Fandango and Atom Tickets have launched sales of Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” a full two months before the Disney-Marvel tentpole opens. The [...]

  • VENOM

    'Venom' Sequel in Works With Kelly Marcel Returning to Pen Script (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following box office smash “Venom,” Sony Pictures is putting the wheels in motion for a sequel to the antihero adventure. The studio has tapped Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters from the first movie, to pen the script. Sources close to the negotiation tell Variety that, although an exact amount couldn’t be unveiled, Marcel’s deal [...]

  • Leave No Trace

    Debra Granik: An Oscar Insider With a Film About Outsiders

    Bleecker Street’s “Leave No Trace” is one of 2018’s notable film achievements: 100% critics approval on Rotten Tomatoes (207 fresh, 0 rotten), topical material (a veteran with PTSD, people hooked on pain medication), two excellent performances (Ben Foster and young Thomasin McKenzie), a woman director, Debra Granik, and Oscar buzz. What’s not to like? This [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad