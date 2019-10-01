×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Walt Disney Animation Names Directors For Four New Film Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carlos-Lopez-Estrada-Josie-Trinidad-Suzi-Yoonessi-Marc-Smith
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Walt Disney Animation has appointed four filmmakers to work on original content for the studio. Directors Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”) and Suzi Yoonessi (“Unlovable,” “Dear Lemon Lima”), along with Disney veterans Josie Trinidad and Marc Smith are each developing new films for the company’s animation branch.

The announcement comes as Disney and Walt Disney Animation’s chief creative officer Jennifer Lee work to increase the studio’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Among its upcoming slate, Disney animation has “Raya and the Last Dragon” starring Awkwafina and written by Adele Lim.

“We aim to have Walt Disney Animation Studios serve as the premiere home for filmmakers interested in telling engaging stories within the limitless animation medium,” Lee, who wrote and directed “Frozen” and its forthcoming sequel, said in a statement. “Carlos and Suzi are two incredible, inventive filmmakers who have both received acclaim for their work. Josie and Marc, master, lead story artists, have been instrumental in shaping such films as ‘Zootopia’ and ‘Frozen 2.’ We are so thrilled to have these four talented artists join our 96-year-old studio as directors and help us build the stories of our future — adventures in completely original worlds, stories from around the globe, and the next generation of musicals.”

Estrada’s debut live-action film, “Blindspotting” starring Daveed Diggs, premiered as the opening night movie at 2018’s Sundance Film Festival. That year, he received a Directors Guild Award nomination for first-time directing and was named one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch. On the TV front, he recently worked on an episode of FX’s “Legion.”

Best known for directing the Duplass Brothers’ film “Unlovable,” Yoonessi has also helmed Warner Bros.’ Scooby Doo origin story “Daphne and Velma,” as well as short films for Funny or Die.

Since joining Disney Animation in 2004, Trinidad oversaw the story team on films like “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Zootopia.” Her credits also include “Tangled” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

Smith is the story director for “Frozen 2,” where he is responsible for bringing the directors’ vision for the storyline to the screen. He was hired at Disney in 1993 as an intern and moved up the ranks on the animation team. He has worked on movies such as “Treasure Planet,” “Tangled,” “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6” and “Zootopia.”

More Film

  • Morgan Freeman

    Morgan Freeman to Produce, Star in Peter Greenaway's 'Lucca Mortis' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Morgan Freeman will produce and star in Peter Greenaway’s drama “Lucca Mortis,” Variety has learned exclusively. Morgan will portray a writer whose last big adventure will very likely be death. Based in New York City’s Little Italy, he takes a sabbatical and travels with his family to Lucca, Italy in order to trace his ancestral [...]

  • Carlos-Lopez-Estrada-Josie-Trinidad-Suzi-Yoonessi-Marc-Smith

    Walt Disney Animation Names Directors For Four New Film Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    Walt Disney Animation has appointed four filmmakers to work on original content for the studio. Directors Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”) and Suzi Yoonessi (“Unlovable,” “Dear Lemon Lima”), along with Disney veterans Josie Trinidad and Marc Smith are each developing new films for the company’s animation branch. The announcement comes as Disney and Walt Disney Animation’s [...]

  • NATO logo National Association of Theatre

    Movie Theater Owners Take the Lead in Digital Cinema Requirements

    Movie theater owners are taking the lead in setting requirements for new digital cinema technology. The National Association of Theatre Owners said Tuesday that its executive board approved a resolution that spells out how digital cinema technology will be evaluated. NATO promised that its technology committee will initiate and conduct an open process to understand [...]

  • Duke Movie Hollywood Film Festival

    Hollywood Film Festival Focuses on Social Change

    The 22nd edition of the Hollywood Film Festival, running Oct. 1-6 at Raleigh Studios, promises a bevy of talented filmmakers. Cinematic voices from 58 countries sent in submissions to this year’s event, which serves as a global stage for storytellers to present their work. More than just a competition, HFF strives to create relationships between [...]

  • Harpoon review

    Film Review: 'Harpoon'

    Prolific Canadian writer-director Rob Grant, who’s made five features and one documentary in the last decade, once again puts a limited setting and budget to resourceful use in “Harpoon.” This thriller about three none-too-loyal friends adrift on a yacht made a splash at Fantasia (after a lower-key Rotterdam premiere) with its genre-fan-friendly mix of grisly [...]

  • Eli Roth

    Eli Roth to Produce Horror Script '10-31' for Orion Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

    Orion Pictures has acquired “10-31,” a sought-after horror script from screenwriters Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble. The script is based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles, and will be produced by Eli Roth and Roger Birnbaum’s Arts District Entertainment, alongside John Zaozirny’s Bellevue Productions. Michael Besman will serve as executive [...]

  • Eric Pleskow Dead

    Eric Pleskow, Exec at United Artists, Orion Involved With Best Picture Winners, Dies at 95

    Eric Pleskow, who was a key management player in United Artists and Orion Pictures over a 30-year period and was involved in the production of 14 Oscar best-picture winners, including “West Side Story,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Platoon” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” died on Tuesday. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad