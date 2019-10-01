Walt Disney Animation Names Directors For Four New Film Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Walt Disney Animation has appointed four filmmakers to work on original content for the studio. Directors Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”) and Suzi Yoonessi (“Unlovable,” “Dear Lemon Lima”), along with Disney veterans Josie Trinidad and Marc Smith are each developing new films for the company’s animation branch.

The announcement comes as Disney and Walt Disney Animation’s chief creative officer Jennifer Lee work to increase the studio’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Among its upcoming slate, Disney animation has “Raya and the Last Dragon” starring Awkwafina and written by Adele Lim.

“We aim to have Walt Disney Animation Studios serve as the premiere home for filmmakers interested in telling engaging stories within the limitless animation medium,” Lee, who wrote and directed “Frozen” and its forthcoming sequel, said in a statement. “Carlos and Suzi are two incredible, inventive filmmakers who have both received acclaim for their work. Josie and Marc, master, lead story artists, have been instrumental in shaping such films as ‘Zootopia’ and ‘Frozen 2.’ We are so thrilled to have these four talented artists join our 96-year-old studio as directors and help us build the stories of our future — adventures in completely original worlds, stories from around the globe, and the next generation of musicals.”

Estrada’s debut live-action film, “Blindspotting” starring Daveed Diggs, premiered as the opening night movie at 2018’s Sundance Film Festival. That year, he received a Directors Guild Award nomination for first-time directing and was named one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch. On the TV front, he recently worked on an episode of FX’s “Legion.”

Best known for directing the Duplass Brothers’ film “Unlovable,” Yoonessi has also helmed Warner Bros.’ Scooby Doo origin story “Daphne and Velma,” as well as short films for Funny or Die.

Since joining Disney Animation in 2004, Trinidad oversaw the story team on films like “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Zootopia.” Her credits also include “Tangled” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

Smith is the story director for “Frozen 2,” where he is responsible for bringing the directors’ vision for the storyline to the screen. He was hired at Disney in 1993 as an intern and moved up the ranks on the animation team. He has worked on movies such as “Treasure Planet,” “Tangled,” “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6” and “Zootopia.”