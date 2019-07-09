‘Walking Dead’ Actor Michael Cudlitz Running for SAG-AFTRA Board

Veteran actor Michael Cudlitz, best known for his role as Sergeant Abraham Ford on “The Walking Dead,” is running for the SAG-AFTRA board.

Cudlitz unveiled his candidacy Tuesday as part of the ruling Unite for Strength faction, which has also announced a re-election campaign for Gabrielle Carteris as president and Camryn Manheim as secretary-treasurer. It’s the first time that Cudlitz has sought an elected post at the union.

“The union’s been good to me so I thought it was time to give back,” he told Variety. “I like the way things are going and I want to see that continue.”

Carteris, who has been president since 2016, is facing challenges for the post from Matthew Modine and current secretary-treasurer Jane Austin. Election ballots will be mailed to dues-current members on July 29 and will be tabulated on Aug. 28. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 performers.

The SAG-AFTRA national board has 70 members, including several high-profile reps such as Modine, Frances Fisher, Diane Ladd and Martin Sheen. The Unite for Strength and Membership First factions have yet to announce their full slates.

Cudlitz has feature credits dating back to 1992’s “A River Runs Through It” and including “Grosse Point Blank,” “The Negotiator” and “Forces of Nature.” Besides “The Walking Dead,” his TV credits include “Band of Brothers,” and John Cooper on the TNT drama series “Southland.” He announced his candidacy on his Twitter account.