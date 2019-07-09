×

‘Walking Dead’ Actor Michael Cudlitz Running for SAG-AFTRA Board

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Cudlitz
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Veteran actor Michael Cudlitz, best known for his role as Sergeant Abraham Ford on “The Walking Dead,” is running for the SAG-AFTRA board.

Cudlitz unveiled his candidacy Tuesday as part of the ruling Unite for Strength faction, which has also announced a re-election campaign for Gabrielle Carteris as president and Camryn Manheim as secretary-treasurer. It’s the first time that Cudlitz has sought an elected post at the union.

“The union’s been good to me so I thought it was time to give back,” he told Variety. “I like the way things are going and I want to see that continue.”

Carteris, who has been president since 2016, is facing challenges for the post from Matthew Modine and current secretary-treasurer Jane Austin. Election ballots will be mailed to dues-current members on July 29 and will be tabulated on Aug. 28. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 performers.

The SAG-AFTRA national board has 70 members, including several high-profile reps such as Modine, Frances Fisher, Diane Ladd and Martin Sheen. The Unite for Strength and Membership First factions have yet to announce their full slates.

Cudlitz has feature credits dating back to 1992’s “A River Runs Through It” and including “Grosse Point Blank,” “The Negotiator” and “Forces of Nature.” Besides “The Walking Dead,” his TV credits include “Band of Brothers,” and John Cooper on the TNT drama series “Southland.” He announced his candidacy on his Twitter account.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • Michael Cudlitz

    'Walking Dead' Actor Michael Cudlitz Running for SAG-AFTRA Board

    Veteran actor Michael Cudlitz, best known for his role as Sergeant Abraham Ford on “The Walking Dead,” is running for the SAG-AFTRA board. Cudlitz unveiled his candidacy Tuesday as part of the ruling Unite for Strength faction, which has also announced a re-election campaign for Gabrielle Carteris as president and Camryn Manheim as secretary-treasurer. It’s [...]

  • Chris Messina arrives at the 76th

    Chris Messina Joins Rosamund Pike in 'I Care a Lot' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chirs Messina has signed on to co-star with Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in the thriller “I Care a Lot,” sources tell Variety. J Blakeson will direct the movie from his own script. Diane Wiest is also on board to join the cast. Pike will play Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a [...]

  • Kristine Belson Sony Pictures Animation

    Creative Impact Honoree Kristine Belson Has Turned Sony Animation Into an Innovation Hub

    Kristine Belson made her first trip to the Annecy Animated Film Festival as president of Sony Pictures Animation three years ago, not long after taking control of the studio. In a speech there, she sketched out a new philosophical direction for the division: In an animation landscape dominated by longtime juggernauts and franchises, Belson wanted [...]

  • The Lighthouse Us Always be My

    Oscars: 11 Contenders on Track for a Nomination From the First Half of 2019

    With the Fourth of July holiday in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get back to work. That means it’s high time to take a look at Oscar contenders from the first half of the year. This list is comprised of films that have already been released, plus some of the top titles from festivals [...]

  • Tyrese Gibson

    Tyrese Gibson Producing, Starring in Thriller 'Inside Game'

    Wonderfilm Media and Tyrese Gibson’s Voltron Pictures are partnering to produce action thriller “The Inside Game” with Gibson starring. Principal photography is set to commence this November, it was jointly announced Tuesday by Wonderfilm co-founder Jeff Bowler and Gibson. “We are beyond thrilled to introduce ‘The Inside Game,” Bowler said. “Tyrese has a truly unique [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad