×

Vox Cinemas to Open 110 Screens in Saudi Arabia This Year (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: COURTESY VOX CINEMAS

Middle East exhibitor Vox Cinemas is on track to open 110 screens in Saudi Arabia by year’s end as the oil-rich kingdom continues to liberalize its entertainment environment.

Vox unveiled its second Saudi multiplex Jan. 28, a luxurious 12-screen facility in the city of Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall. The multiplex houses more than 1,450 seats and an Imax with Laser screen that is currently the largest film-going facility in Saudi.

Vox CEO Cameron Mitchell said the company would open three more locations, including a multiplex featuring all premium cinemas and gourmet dining in Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Tower, during the first quarter of this year. In the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Vox will also soon unveil a 15-screen facility in Al Qasr Mall and an eight-screen multiplex in The Roof Mall.

Mitchell said Vox has committed to opening cinemas in 10 Saudi cities, including Dammam, Taif and Tabuk, as part of its announced plan to invest more than $500 million to open 600 screens by 2023.

“The Saudi population is young and enthusiastic about the cinema and movies, and Vox Cinemas’ key differentiator is that we know what appeals to the Saudi audience as we have been serving them in our other regional locations for years,” Mitchell told Variety.

Related

Vox was granted its first license to operate in the kingdom in April 2018 following the removal of a 35-year ban on cinemas, part of a drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to transform Saudi society. That month, Vox opened its first multiplex in the Riyadh Park mall with four screens, including the country’s first Imax screen.

Mitchell said the multiplex has recorded a 95% occupancy rate so far and screened 82 titles, including the first 3D movie shown in Saudi Arabia, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”; the first horror film, “A Quiet Place”; the first Egyptian film, comedy “El Badla”; and the first Bollywood blockbuster, “Kaala.”

The Vox chief declined to comment whether he was concerned that a backlash in Hollywood against the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi could impact the supply of studio product and/or promotional treks to Saudi Arabia by U.S. talents.

He said the country is “expected to become a significant box office market worth $1 billion within a relatively short time frame.”

Vox’s main competitors in the country are AMC Cinemas, which in early April 2018 opened the first Saudi multiplex in Riyadh but has yet to open another one despite plans for up to 40 Saudi cinemas in five years, and the Al-Rashed Empire Cinema Consortium, which has obtained a license and announced plans for 30 cinemas.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Biz

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

    Twitter Posts Strong Q4 Results, Stock Plunges on Weak Revenue Forecast

    Twitter beat Wall Street financial expectations for fourth-quarter 2018, but the company’s stock fell on a weak Q1 revenue outlook — and after Twitter said it’s going to stop reporting monthly user counts, in favor of “monetizable” daily active users. The social network’s Q4 revenue totaled $909 million, up 24% year-over-year, with video ads again [...]

  • Middle East Exhibitor Vox to Open

    Vox Cinemas to Open 110 Screens in Saudi Arabia This Year (EXCLUSIVE)

    Middle East exhibitor Vox Cinemas is on track to open 110 screens in Saudi Arabia by year’s end as the oil-rich kingdom continues to liberalize its entertainment environment. Vox unveiled its second Saudi multiplex Jan. 28, a luxurious 12-screen facility in the city of Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall. The multiplex houses more than 1,450 seats and an Imax [...]

  • Jill Abramson, former executive editor of

    Jill Abramson Faces Accusations of Plagiarism in New Book 'Merchants of Truth'

    UPDATED: Former executive editor of the New York Times Jill Abramson took to Twitter to acknowledge the accusations of plagiarism in her new book “Merchants of Truth” that emerged Wednesday. “I take seriously the issues raised,” she continued in a follow-up tweet, “and will review the passages in question.” Abramson also addressed the alleged inaccuracies [...]

  • Warner Music Group Names Eliah Seton

    Warner Music Group Names Eliah Seton President of Independent Music & Creator Services

    Warner Music Group today announced that Eliah Seton has been named president of independent music & creator services. According to the announcement, Seton’s promotion — he was most recently president of ADA Worldwide — to this new position recognizes his leadership of WMG’s expanded commitment to the growing independent music community, through ADA (Alternative Distribution Alliance), [...]

  • Island Records Promotes Ziggy Chareton to Senior

    Island Records Promotes Ziggy Chareton to Senior VP, Head of A&R

    Ziggy Chareton has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of A&R for Island Records, label president Darcus Beese announced today. Chareton signed one of the label’s biggest artists, Shawn Mendes, in 2014 and has played a key role in the young artist’s success. He will be based in New York and will be responsible for overseeing [...]

  • 21st Century Fox

    Sky Sale, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Lift 21st Century Fox Earnings

    Revenues and profits climbed at 21st Century Fox during its most recent financial quarter, even as the company behind “The Simpsons,” “Avatar,” and “The Ingraham Angle” prepares to be sold off or reconstituted. Quarterly income for the three-month period ending in December hit $10.83 billion or $5.81 per share compared to $1.84 billion or 99 [...]

  • President Donald Trump speaks about crude

    Watch Trump's State of the Union Address Online

    President Donald Trump will hold second State of the Union speech on Tuesday. The speech, which was delayed following the government shutdown, is getting broad coverage across all major TV networks, and there will also once again be numerous opportunities to stream it online. Here’s where and how to tune in for those live streams: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad