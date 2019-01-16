Voltage Pictures to Produce Airborne Thriller ‘Blackwing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Voltage Pictures will produce and fully finance screenwriter David Loughery’s latest thriller “Blackwing,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The company will introduce “Blackwing” to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival, which opens Feb. 7.

Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam are producing, and Jonathan Deckter is executive producing for Voltage Pictures. Brad Kaplan and Loughery are also executive producing.

“Blackwing” is being described as reminiscent of “Breakdown,” starring Kurt Russell, and Stephen Spielberg’s “Duel.” The story centers on a pilot playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with an airborne serial killer.

Loughery wrote and executive produced the psychological thriller “The Intruder,” starring Dennis Quaid and Meagan Good, with Screen Gems planning a May 3 release. He also wrote the thrillers “Obsessed,” starring Beyonce and Idris Elba, and “Lakeview Terrace,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Kerry Washington.

“’Blackwing’ is the kind of intelligent, gripping thriller that captivates audiences,” said Deckter. “We’re thrilled to kick off another incredible year for Voltage by adding this smart, highly commercial project to our 2019 production slate.”

The Voltage production slate includes “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins and Haley Joel Osment, which will world premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival; “After,” the young-adult romance which will be released by Aviron later this year; and “Eve,” starring Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Common, John Malkovich, and Geena Davis, which is currently in post-production. Voltage produced one of 2018’s highest-grossing indies, “I Feel Pretty,” starring Amy Schumer.

Loughery is represented by APA, Link Entertainment, and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.