×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vojtech Jasny, Award-Winning Czech Filmmaker, Dies at 93

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Film director and scriptwriter Vojtech Jasny receives gold medal of Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (AMU) on the occasion of his 90th birthday and AMUs 70th anniversary in Prague, Czech Republic, November 30, 2015. Photo/Michal Dolezal (CTK via AP Images)
CREDIT: AP

Czech filmmaker Vojtech Jasny, director of “All My Good Countrymen,” which won the best director prize at Cannes in 1969, has died. He was 93.

According to the Associated Press, Slovacke divadlo, a theatre he frequently visited, said that Jasny died Friday, and a family representative confirmed his death to the CTK news agency.

Jasny was a prolific part of the Czechoslovakian new wave in the ’50s and ’60s, though he left the country following its invasion by the USSR in 1968. He directed several films while living in other European countries, and eventually relocated to Brooklyn, New York in the ’80s.

Though it received critical acclaim, “All My Good Countrymen” was banned in Jasny’s home country following the invasion due to its depiction of the brutal effect of USSR communism on the Czech people.

Jasny was also presented with the Cannes Special Jury Prize in 1963 for “The Cassandra Cat.”

In his review of Jasny’s 1999 film “Gladys,” Variety‘s Steven Gaydos wrote, “Even if Vojtech Jasny weren’t one of the fathers of modern Czech cinema, ‘Gladys,’ his five-years-in-the-making documentary about psychic New York centenarian Gladys St. John-Colegrove, would still be a sure bet for doc fests and a must-see video item for students and fans of paranormal explorations.”

After settling in the U.S., Jasny lectured at Columbia University, as well as teaching at the School of Visual Arts and New York Film Academy. In 2002, he participated in “Broken Silence,” a five-film documentary project commissioned by Steven Spielberg’s Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, with the segment “Hell on Earth.” Jasny’s father was killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during WWII.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Film director and scriptwriter Vojtech Jasny

    Vojtech Jasny, Award-Winning Czech Filmmaker, Dies at 93

    Czech filmmaker Vojtech Jasny, director of “All My Good Countrymen,” which won the best director prize at Cannes in 1969, has died. He was 93. According to the Associated Press, Slovacke divadlo, a theatre he frequently visited, said that Jasny died Friday, and a family representative confirmed his death to the CTK news agency. Jasny [...]

  • Noelle Anna Kendrick

    Film Review: 'Noelle' on Disney Plus

    What do you get when you toss together Christmas cheer, Christmas kitsch, a fish-out-of-the-North-Pole setup swiped from “Elf,” and a plot that turns on whether Kris Kringle’s daughter, played as a perky naïf by Anna Kendrick, has what it takes to step into her dad’s snow boots? You get a plastic icicle like “Noelle,” Long [...]

  • Scandalous

    Film Review: 'Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer'

    When grocery store shoppers snag a copy of Weekly World News (the rag responsible for the refuses-to-die “Bat Child” hoax), they know they’re getting fake news. But when they pick up the National Enquirer, it’s a far more ambiguous prospect. Enquirer headlines are deliberately provocative, shouting details of the private lives of real people — [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo

    Cynthia Erivo Almost Gave Up Singing to Become a Spinal Surgeon

    Before Cynthia Erivo went on to become a Tony and Grammy winner, she nearly gave up singing to be a spinal surgeon. In her “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” conversation with Alfre Woodard, the “Harriet” star said she had been singing since she was toddler. Her mother noticed she’d hum while eating her food when [...]

  • Alfre Woodard Cynthia Erivo Variety Actors

    How Cynthia Erivo and Alfre Woodard Found Deeper Meaning in ‘Harriet’ and ‘Clemency’

    Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) and Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”) sat down for a chat for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” For more, click here. Cynthia Erivo and Alfre Woodard are at the forefront of this year’s awards conversation for two prestige films directed by black women. In Chinonye Chukwu’s “Clemency,” a movie that won the Sundance Grand [...]

  • Rocketman Taron Egerton

    'Rocketman' Hair and Make-Up Artist Talks Transforming Taron Egerton

    Hair and make-up artist Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou sums up “Rocketman” as the story “of a great icon who hits rock bottom. You see the great things happen and he hits rock bottom. By the end, he’s pulled himself together and he’s still standing.” For the viewer, it’s a rollercoaster ride of emotion, but as Yianni-Georgiou says, [...]

  • FORD V. FERRARI

    Box Office: 'Ford v Ferrari' Dashing to No. 1 While 'Charlie's Angels' Flounders

    Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” is set to win the weekend box office by a long shot with an esimated $29 million from 3,528 domestic locations. Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” reboot could land in a distant second in its debut weekend with about $8.2 million, but the second frame of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad