×

Vivendi’s Half-Year Results Up Nearly 14%, Boosted by UMG

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Studiocanal

Vivendi saw its half-year revenues rise by 13.6% to €7.3 billion ($8.1 billion) during the first six months of 2019, bolstered by the continued growth of Universal Music Group (UMG), which helped offset the losses at Canal Plus Group.

Canal Plus, whose subscriber base in mainland France had been going down, is preparing to downsize its workforce in France by 20% through the voluntary layoff of about 500 employees. The revenues of Canal Plus Group amounted to €2.518 billion, compared to €2.575 million during the first half of 2018, a 2.2% year-on drop.

Studiocanal, the film and TV production, distribution and sales arm, also saw its revenues decrease. Vivendi said in its financial statement that last year’s half-year results had benefited from a greater number of film releases and video sales, in particular “Paddington 2.”

As Canal Plus CEO Maxime Saada said during his keynote address at MipTV in April, the company is now focusing on expanding its global subscriber base from international markets. The company is in the process of acquiring the pay-TV operator M7 to expand into seven new European countries and reach nearly 20 million subscribers in 40 territories by the end of the year.

UMG, meanwhile, drove Vivendi’s results into positive territory, thanks to albums by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and the soundtrack to “A Star Is Born,” as well as old albums of “Queen.” Revenues at UMG were up 18.4% to $3.7 billion during the first half of 2019. Subscription and streaming services were up 25% and physical sales increased by 15%, counter-balancing the decline of nearly 20% in download sales.

A year after unveiling its intention to sell up to 50% of UMG, Vivendi said it was going forward with the sales process.

More Film

  • Vivendi's Half-Year Results Up Nearly 14%,

    Vivendi's Half-Year Results Up Nearly 14%, Boosted by UMG

    Vivendi saw its half-year revenues rise by 13.6% to €7.3 billion ($8.1 billion) during the first six months of 2019, bolstered by the continued growth of Universal Music Group (UMG), which helped offset the losses at Canal Plus Group. Canal Plus, whose subscriber base in mainland France had been going down, is preparing to downsize [...]

  • Passed by Censor

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Passed By Censor'

    In Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation,” Gene Hackman played a surveillance expert who insists that curiosity is beyond the purview of his job, only to become obsessed with the mystery contained in a recorded conversation. A similar paradox informs Serhat Karaaslan’s debut feature “Passed by Censor,” in which a Turkish prison officer who fancies himself [...]

  • Zizotek

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Zizotek'

    Borne on the back of a juvenile performance of remarkable intelligence and spontaneity, Vardis Marinakis’ fine-boned “Zizotek” has an uncanny shimmer to its storytelling: It slips unnoticed from genre to genre like a quiet child moving between rooms trying not to disturb the adults. Starting out as a family drama of parental neglect and abandonment, [...]

  • 'Queer Japan' Review: The Newly Global

    Outfest Film Review: 'Queer Japan'

    “Queer Japan,” a documentary about the LGBTQ community as it exists today in Tokyo and several smaller (but still major) Japanese cities, is a movie that makes you realize that liberation movements have become more global, in spirit and in fact, than anyone might have expected. The director, Graham Kolbeins (who also co-shot and edited [...]

  • Natalie Portman Thor

    Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and 'Shang-Chi' to Shoot in Sydney, Australia

    “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth part of Marvel’s superhero franchise, will shoot in the Disney-owned Fox Studios in Sydney, Australia. The film is set to receive more than $16.7 million (A$24.1 million) in subsidies from the Australian federal government and the New South Wales state government. The announcement, made Friday by NSW minister for [...]

  • Cameron Crowe poses for a portrait

    Cameron Crowe Reflects on Abortion Storyline in ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

    Fans remember”Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for its raunchy humor, loaded soundtrack and clever storyline, but an underlying subplot involving underage sex and abortion often flies under the radar — and that might be a good thing. According to screenwriter Cameron Crowe, the film’s abortion side-story wouldn’t hold up with a modern audience. “It would [...]

  • 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Karen Golden, Dead

    Karen Golden, 'Transformers' Script Supervisor, Dies at 78

    Veteran script supervisor Karen Golden, best known for her work on “Transformers,” died Tuesday after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 78. Golden spent her career working alongside a long list of major film directors, including Michael Bay, John Huston and Ron Shelton. She collaborated with Bay on scripts for “Armageddon,” “Pearl Harbor,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad