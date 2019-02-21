×

Producer of Oscar-Nommed Syrian Documentary Could Miss Awards Due to Visa Problem

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Of Fathers and Sons
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

A German producer’s hopes to attend Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, where his film is up for an Oscar, look likely to be dashed by tightened U.S. Department of Homeland Security restrictions and increased bureaucracy.

Hans Robert Eisenhauer is one of the producers of “Of Fathers and Sons,” director Talal Derki’s film about a radical Islamist family in Syria, which is nominated for best documentary feature.

Eisenhauer, managing director of Berlin-based production shingle Ventana Film, produced the film with Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert of Basis Berlin Filmproduktion. While Derki and the other producers will be in Los Angeles for the Oscars, it looks increasingly likely that Eisenhauer’s past travels will keep him from entering the U.S.

Eisenhauer, a former senior commissioning editor at German pubcaster ZDF as well as deputy program director of Arte, spent three days in Iraq in 2016 as part of the documentary’s production. That stay might have doomed his chances to visit the U.S.

A 2016 U.S. law has made it more difficult for travelers from Germany and other countries who normally do not need a visa to enter the U.S. for up to three months if they had previously traveled to certain countries, including Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Those travelers would need to apply for a visa.

Related

Eisenhauer told Variety on Thursday that he became aware of the problem last year when he was blocked from flying to the U.S. for the Sundance Film Festival, where “Of Fathers and Sons” screened and went on to win the Grand Jury Prize. He immediately applied for a U.S. visa as soon as the documentary was nominated last month for an Academy Award.

Eisenhauer said he quickly got an appointment for an interview at the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt (since the U.S. Embassy’s consular department in Berlin is undergoing construction). After a short conversation with a sympathetic consular official in which he discussed his work, the film and the Oscar nomination, Eisenhauer was told to expect his visa in a few days.

Relieved that everything appeared to be fine, Eisenhauer said he booked a flight to Los Angeles. The following day, however, he received an email from the consulate with further inquiries, including detailed travel information for the past 15 years.

“You can imagine what that means for somebody who was always travelling internationally,” he said.

Variety is seeking comment from the Department of Homeland Security.

Eisenhauer visited the U.S. countless times throughout his career and recalled being in Los Angeles with Wim Wenders when he approved the filmmaker’s rough cut of his 1999 documentary “Buena Vista Social Club.”

After providing the necessary information he was informed by the consulate that his case was being worked on and that he would receive a notification, which has yet to arrive.

Eisenhauer also wrote a letter to Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as did Bernd Neumann, former German commissioner for culture and media and current president of the German Federal Film Board, but to no avail.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” Eisenhauer lamented. “I’m waiting, but I think I cannot make it anymore for the Oscars.”

While Eisenhauer has since canceled his initial flight to recoup some of the costs, he said he would still try to go if he manages to receive his visa in time. “On the other hand, the flight rates are up to €3,000 [$3,403]. That’s not easy for a small company.”

“Of Fathers and Sons,” which follows Derki as he returns to his native Syria, gains the trust of a radical Islamist family and documents their daily life over a two-year period, is also nominated for best documentary at Saturday’s Independent Sprit Awards, which the producer had also been planning to attend.

Eisenhauer said he was “sad but also angry” about the process, which he described as “very strange.”

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Film

  • Of Fathers and Sons

    Producer of Oscar-Nommed Syrian Documentary Could Miss Awards Due to Visa Problem

    A German producer’s hopes to attend Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony, where his film is up for an Oscar, look likely to be dashed by tightened U.S. Department of Homeland Security restrictions and increased bureaucracy. Hans Robert Eisenhauer is one of the producers of “Of Fathers and Sons,” director Talal Derki’s film about a radical Islamist [...]

  • Speaker of the United States House

    Nancy Pelosi, Ava DuVernay Honored at VH1 Trailblazers Event

    Cher is feeling a little better about what’s happening in Washington, D.C. “When I see Trump spew his hate and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off and feel uneasy at the same time,” the Oscar winner and frequent Trump critic said on Wednesday while introducing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at “VH1 [...]

  • Most Memorable Oscar Speeches in Academy

    The Most Memorable Oscar Speeches in Academy History

    No Academy Awards is complete without some emotional acceptance speeches on stage – and some political ones to boot. With just 90 seconds to make an impact, many actors have used the platform as a voice for political change, calling attention to hot-button issues like climate change and gender equality, while others have simply reveled [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Arrested, in Custody of Chicago Police

    Jussie Smollett has been arrested and faces criminal charges for allegedly filing a false police report and for disorderly conduct. Chicago police tweeted Thursday morning that the “Empire” actor was under arrest and in custody of detectives. Smollett claimed that he had been attacked by two men on Jan. 29 — he said they beat [...]

  • Billie Holiday (1915-1959, born Eleanora Fagan)

    Billie Holiday Documentary Draws Buyers as Concord Boards Project

    Concord, the successor to the Billie Holiday Estate, has boarded James Erskine’s documentary “Billie,” which tracks the iconic jazz singer’s life. Altitude Film Sales has sold the project to several territories. Also joining the project, now in post-production, is the Brazilian colorization artist Marina Amaral. Most of the filmed and still images that exist of [...]

  • My Extraordinary Summer With Tess review

    Film Review: 'My Extraordinary Summer With Tess'

    Winner of a special mention from the Berlinale Generation KPlus’ adult jury, the family-friendly, light drama “My Extraordinary Summer With Tess” is straightforward youth cinema with surprising emotional depth. Based on a prize-winning novel by Anna Woltz, a beloved Dutch writer of work for young readers, it explores family relationships and emphasizes the importance of [...]

  • UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report: Women, Minorities

    Hollywood Diversity Gains in TV but Falls Short in Movies

    Minorities and women have registered gains in several key areas of television but women continue to lag in movies, according to a report issued Thursday by the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies at UCLA. “My basic take is that TV is improving more for minorities and women than film,” said Dr. Darnell [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad