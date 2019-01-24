×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sundance: Viola Davis Talks Her Rare ‘Troop Zero’ Role, Clarifies Comments on ‘The Help’

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Troop Zero
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

You don’t see Viola Davis like this often, the Academy Award winner said of her new film “Troop Zero,” premiering on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Yes, there are still roles that the powerhouse dramatist cannot get — or, according to her, ones that seem like a natural fit. Namely the fun ones, she said.

“This is not a movie where I would think I’d be the person whose name would automatically pop up,” said Davis of the comedy, which came to her through producer and frequent collaborator Todd Black (“Antwone Fisher,” “Fences”).

Davis said Black “knew me and my personality, which other people don’t know. Which is the fun part, the part that has levity.”

Davis plays a “bawdy, brass, and funny without knowing it” troop leader to a pack of misfit girls in the 1970s, who rally around one young lady out to win a competition that would place her in NASA’s Golden Record — a time capsule that was put on board the Voyager space craft, and intended as a record of humanity for any extraterrestrial life out there looking.

“Somewhere in there is a heart that she has for these children who see her as a leader. They see her as one of those beautiful, on-the-periphery types,” she said.

Related

Davis is no stranger to playing characters on the periphery, from an abandoned wife in “Widows” to a weary domestic worker in “The Help.” She made waves last September when discussing the latter film, saying she regretted the experience because “at the end of the day it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard.”

Davis said she loved working with the cast and creative team, but the sentiments still made some bristle given the commercial and critical success of the film.

“It’s in the zeitgeist … people fighting to be seen, and unapologetically doing so. What that means, especially for people of color, is that we want autonomy. I personally want people of color to be seen as the complicated people that we are. And I think, sometimes, that who we are is watered down to get butts in seats,” she said.

Rich portrayals of complicated women in films like Jane Fonda’s “Klute,” Jill Clayburgh’s “An Unmarried Woman,” and Meryl Streep in “Kramer vs. Kramer” brought her into the business, she said. For people of color, she finds, “what you get is an almost cartoon, one-dimensional version of who we are. I feel, as an artist, that is not acceptable.”

The actress and producer said a lack of artistic exploration of people of color is a “cultural more. Just to put them in there. I’m not satisfied with just being in the movie. I want to be explored, I want that black character to be a meal.”

She got that meal in “Troop,” from no less than two chefs: the female directing duo Bert & Bertie.

“How many situations do you know of where there are two women directing, and they make it work? They are a walking metaphor of the word collaboration. And [there’s] that feminine energy — which is about connection and sharing and love and nurturing their actors,” she said.

With over 40 films under her belt, Davis said she finds the director’s job requires some narcissism, and a “lone wolf” mentality.

“The two of them, they would just switch off … there were no fighting ideas. And it was nothing but fun. Which is sometimes missing from our work, you can lose that after being in it for awhile,” she said.

Davis and husband Julius Tennon’s production banner JuVee will continue efforts for inclusion in Hollywood. Perhaps she’ll think of herself when those fun roles pop up.

Troop Zero” is an Amazon Studios production, produced by Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch. It’s set for release in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

    Sony to Skip CinemaCon 2019; Fox Uncertain

    Sony Pictures is opting to spurn this year’s CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in early April, and 20th Century Fox hasn’t decided if it will attend the annual gathering of studios and theater exhibitors. A rep for the studio confirmed that Sony has decided against making a presentation during the four-day event. Sony [...]

  • Director KATHRYN BIGELOW and DP BARRY

    Academy's Failure to Nominate Women Directors Reinforces the Status Quo (Guest Column)

    Unconscionable. Unbelievable. Unsurprising. Once again, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has failed to nominate even a single woman in its best director category. It is the 86th time in the Academy’s 91-year history of awarding Oscars that the membership has seen fit to nominate an exclusively male slate. Women’s absence is remarkable [...]

  • International 2018 Box Office Profits

    International Box Office Top 100 of 2018: Another Record Year, but Rise Is Slight

    International box office ticked up 1% over 2017 to a record $29.8 billion, helping to drive worldwide moviegoing up 2.7% to a new high-water mark of $41.7 billion. Most of the global increase came from North America, which surged 7% to $11.9 billion. “Avengers: Infinity War” became the seventh film to gross more than $1 [...]

  • Oscars Placeholder Black and White

    Listen: Reacting to an Eclectic Lineup of Oscar Nominees

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. In a break from the usual this week, Variety Deputy Awards and Features Editor Jenelle Riley joins the show to discuss this year’s Oscar nominations announcement. It revealed an Academy in [...]

  • Sundance Documentaries 2019

    Documentaries the Hot Ticket at Sundance This Year

    Documentaries may be the hottest ticket at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Last year, Ruth Bader Ginsburg got rock-star treatment at a standing-room-only premiere of “RBG.” This go-round that distinction may go to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will be on hand at the first showing of “Knock Down the House,” a vérité look at her upset [...]

  • 10 Brits to Watch

    Variety Announces 10 Brits to Watch for 2019

    Variety is pleased to announce its annual list of 10 Brits to Watch, an honor the publication has bestowed since 2013.  For the third year, Variety is partnering with the Newport Beach Film Festival to recognize those selected at the fifth annual Newport Beach U.K. Honours evening, to be held at the Langham Hotel in London on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad