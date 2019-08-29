Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton to Star in Chris Landon’s Body-Swap Thriller

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton are in talks to star in Blumhouse’s untitled body-swapping thriller with “Happy Death Day’s” Chris Landon directing.

The film follows a teenager (Newton) who, after swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer (Vaughn), discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

Landon co-wrote the script with Michael Kennedy. Jason Blum will produce the pic.

Landon, a longtime Blumhouse collaborator, directed the two “Happy Death Day” movies; “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones,” which he also wrote; and he wrote “Paranormal Activity 3” and the screenplays for “Paranormal Activity 2” and “Paranormal Activity 4.”

After years in comedy films, Vaughn has been taking on more roles in adult dramas and thrillers, most recently appearing in the cop drama “Dragged Across Concrete” opposite Mel Gibson. He also has the drama “Sebert” bowing at Toronto next month, and was recently seen in the coming-of-age tale “Fighting With My Family.”

Newton has also kept busy in the past couple of years, including roles in “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” as well as HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” in which she played the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Adam Scott.

Vaughn, Newton and Landon are all repped by WME. Newton is also repped by Management 360 and Landon is also repped by Mosaic. The news was first reported by Collider.