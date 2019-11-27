‘Vikings’ Star Gaia Weiss Joins ‘Meander;’ WTFilms Unveils First Still (EXCLUSIVE)

“Vikings” star Gaia Weiss has joined the cast of the high concept sci fi thriller “Meander” directed by Mathieu Turi, whose post-apocalyptic debut “Hostile” was a genre film hit. WTFilms, a co-producer on the film, is handling worldwide sales and has unveiled an first still (pictured).

Written and directed by Turi, the English-language film stars Weiss as a woman who wakes up in a labyrinth of strange tubes full of deadly traps. Her only option is to keep moving forward, but it is not clear how far she can get. Peter Franzen, who also starred in “Vikings,” plays a man whose intentions are mysterious.

“Meander” is produced by Eric Gendarme, Thomas Lubeau, Marc Olla and Jordan Sarralie at Fulltime Studio, and Sandra Karim, Julien Deris and David Gauquie at Cinefrance Studios.

“With Mathieu’s vision added to Gaïa’s talent, we have no doubt this will be a breathless film which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats,” said the producers in a statement.

Gregory Chambet from WTFilms said “Meander”’s “contained concept” reminds him of the film “Cube” which “to this days has rarely been equaled.”

“The recent success of ‘The Platform’ proved there is an appetite out there for smart sci fi thrillers and we hope that ‘Meander’ will appeal to distributors who are looking for strong ideas and impressive visuals,” added Chambet.

As it continues to expand its scope, the Paris-based company WTFilms recently co-produced and sold Director’s Fortnight opening movie “Deerskin” starring Jean Dujardin.