Pixar’s Ralph Eggleston to Receive 2019 View Conference’s Visionary Award

The 2019 View Conference will present its Visionary Award to Pixar’s Ralph Eggleston.

Eggleston, who won an Oscar in 2002 for his animated short “For the Birds,” has worked on such Pixar hits as “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo,” “WALL-E,” and “Inside Out.”

“I’ve long been a fan of the View Conference. It’s a great gathering place for creative minds and meaningful discussion and it attracts some of the top professionals in the industry,” Eggleston says. “So for me to receive their Visionary Award is an incredible honor. To be recognized before colleagues whose work I’ve long admired is truly humbling.”

Brad Bird, who has worked with Eggleston on both “The Incredibles” and “Incredibles 2” calls Eggleston “an artistic whirlwind who takes in all kinds of visual information from disparate but relevant sources and blows them in to your film, enriching it in the process. He has a tremendous knowledge of film history and is also stimulated by all artistic mediums. In a normal conversation, Ralph will refer to everything from a Beethoven sonata to the work of an architect like John Lautner and tie them together with a reference from a ‘50s Billy Wilder film. All of those qualities make for a wonderful artistic collaboration and a deep and wonderful friendship.”

Frequent Pixar collaborator composer Michael Giacchino calls Eggleston “one of the most gifted and talented production designers, storytellers and Hollywood trivia whiz-bangs I’ve ever worked with. His talent is matched by his love and obsession with filmmaking of every genre. His knowledge and influences are far and wide, making him one of the best assets a director (or composer!) could have on their team. So happy to see him receive this award – hard to think of anyone more deserving.”

Eggleston will receive the award during the conference, which is held from Oct. 21-25 in Turin, Italy.