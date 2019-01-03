×

Film News Roundup: ‘Vice’ Wins Best Picture Award at Capri Film Festival

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
VICE
CREDIT: Matt Kennedy

In today’s film news roundup, “Vice” wins in Capri, Ninet Tayeb is starring in “Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Mondays,” and Chen Kaige’s “Legend of the Demon Cat” gets U.S. distribution.

CAPRI AWARDS

Vice” has won four awards at the Capri-Hollywood International Film Festival, including best picture, best supporting actress for Amy Adams, and the editing and makeup awards.

Alfonso Cuaron won best director for “Roma,” which also won best foreign language film and for best production design. “A Star Is Born” received awards for best sound editing, best sound mixing and best original song.

Two awards went to “The Wife”: best actress for Glenn Close and best supporting actor for Jonathan Pryce. “First Man” won for best visual effects and best original score. Writing awards went to “Green Book” for best original screenplay, and “BlacKkKlansman,” for best adapted screenplay. Marcello Fonte won the top acting prize for the Matteo Garrone’s “Dogman.”

CASTING

Israeli music star Ninet Tayeb has come on board the independent movie “Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Mondays.”

The movie is loosely based on the 1979 shooting spree by 16-year-old Brenda Ann Spencer at a San Diego school, which left two dead and eight wounded. Spencer said at the time that she had carried out the attack because “I don’t like Mondays,” which led to a hit song written by Bob Geldoff for his group The Boomtown Rats.

Related

Douglas Falconer, Kevin Dewalt and Regal Entertainment, a fund headed by financier Adi Cohen, have agreed to co-finance and co-produce “Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Mondays.” Tayeb will portray the partner of Spencer’s father and perform the title song in the movie. Universal Records will release the film’s soundtrack.

Jordi Rediu, Michael Bassick (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Michael Laundon will also produce. Mark Damon of Foresight Unlimited will executive produce.

DISTRIBUTION DEAL

Chen Kaige’s “Legend of the Demon Cat” will receive a U.S. theatrical release from myCinema, timed to coincide with Chinese New Year on Feb. 5.

The historical drama, based on the novel “Gensoshin Kukai” by Japanese fantasy writer Baku Yumemakura, is a Sino-Japanese co-production and is set over a thousand years ago during the imperial Tang Dynasty. A Chinese poet, Bai Letian (Xuan Huang) and a Japanese monk, Kukai (Shōta Sometani) join forces to investigate the case of a demonic cat who has possessed a general’s wife (Kitty Zhang Yuqi) and wreaked havoc on the imperial court.

Moonstone Entertainment is handling international sales.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Film

  • VICE

    Film News Roundup: 'Vice' Wins Best Picture Award at Capri Film Festival

    In today’s film news roundup, “Vice” wins in Capri, Ninet Tayeb is starring in “Tell Me Why I Don’t Like Mondays,” and Chen Kaige’s “Legend of the Demon Cat” gets U.S. distribution. CAPRI AWARDS “Vice” has won four awards at the Capri-Hollywood International Film Festival, including best picture, best supporting actress for Amy Adams, and [...]

  • Jeff Bridges Cecil B DeMille Award

    Golden Globes Honoree Jeff Bridges Reflects on 'Great Life' in Showbiz

    Jeff Bridges grew up with show business in his veins. His father, the late Lloyd Bridges, was a gregarious sort who not only loved the making of movies, but the selling of them as well. He would encourage his children to give it a go. “This is a great life,” he would tell them. Still, [...]

  • Wonder Woman Sound Design

    Warner Bros. Buys RatPac-Dune Library, Including 'Wonder Woman,' 'Gravity'

    Warner Bros. has bought the RatPac-Dune Entertainment library, consisting of 15% to 25% stakes in each of 76 films that the RatPac co-financed, including 2017’s “Wonder Woman” and 2013 Oscar winner “Gravity.” The library was generated by RatPac with the studio through a five-year slate deal. Other notable titles included in the deal include “It,” [...]

  • Avengers: Infinity War

    2018 Worldwide Box Office Hits Record as Disney Dominates

    2018’s movie business hit all-time benchmarks of $11.9 billion in North America and $41.7 billion globally, with Disney taking in nearly a fifth of that figure. ComScore announced the official 2018 final figures Wednesday with Disney taking in $7.33 billion globally last year — the second-biggest year for a studio in industry history, behind only [...]

  • Christina Hodson Bumblebee

    'Bumblebee' Screenwriter Hints About 'Birds of Prey,' 'Batgirl' and Why She Writes About Female Superheroes

    [SPOILER ALERT: The following interview contains some details about the end of “Transformers” prequel “Bumblebee.”] Christina Hodson could be one of the busiest young screenwriters in Hollywood. Her “Transformers” prequel “Bumblebee” has generated $157 million at the global box office during a crowded holiday frame. After fears of franchise fatigue for a saga that seemed [...]

  • Arturo Sandoval Composer The Mule

    How Clint Eastwood and Arturo Sandoval Bonded Over Jazz for 'The Mule' Score

    Cuban-born musician Arturo Sandoval is well known as a top trumpeter and recording artist in the jazz world. Now, at 69, he’s thinking of changing careers, and hopes his score for Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule,” based on the story of an elderly Midwestern horticulturist who stumbles into a job transporting cocaine for the Mexican cartel, [...]

  • 'Avengers,' 'It,' 'Lion King' Could Win

    Box Office Predictions 2019: The Sure-Fire Hits and Big Question Marks

    It will be difficult to top 2018’s banner year at the box office. A number of overperforming blockbusters, combined with a healthy crop of surprise hits, propelled the domestic market to record heights. It’s safe to say this year has its work cut out for it. Fortunately, an intrepid lion cub, a demonic dancing clown [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad