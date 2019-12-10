×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ViacomCBS/Paramount Resume Talks to Buy Stake in Miramax (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Miramax/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5882796b)Ben Affleck, Matt DamonGood Will Hunting - 1997Director: Gus Van SantMiramaxUSAScene StillDramaWill Hunting
CREDIT: Miramax/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

ViacomCBS and Paramount Pictures have resumed talks to acquire a stake in Miramax, two insiders familiar with the talks told Variety. There is no deal in place.

In November, negotiations were called off abruptly over frustrations with the deal terms. At the time, Viacom and Paramount sent a letter to Miramax owners beIN Media Group, which acquired the indie company in 2016, retracting their interest in further pursuing a deal. Discussions are still taking place, but as it currently stands ViacomCBS would become an equity investor in the indie studio behind such Oscar-winning titles as “Shakespeare in Love” and “Pulp Fiction.” It would then enter into some kind of commercial relationship in which it would make movies and shows based on Miramax intellectual property. The potential deal is in the low nine figures.

Miramax boasts one of the largest collections of film titles available, which partly explains the interest among several media players.Viacom/Paramount had become the frontrunner for the Miramax asset, built over decades by now disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob, earlier this fall when fellow bidder Lionsgate dropped out of the race. Spyglass Media Group had also explored a bid earlier this year but walked away.

The Miramax owners have offered the stake amid growing demand for film and TV assets, driven by new streaming services from companies like Disney, NBCUniversal, Apple and AT&T. Viacom and CBS recently merged in order to compete effectively in the fast-changing media environment.

Popular on Variety

At the UBS conference this week, ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish discussed the company’s acquisitions strategy.

“We’ve just done our transformational deal… We don’t see any asset on the market or coming to market in the near term that we have to own,” he said. “That said, will we look of course we’ll look. However, we will approach it in the way we have traditionally approached Viacom, which is very specific opportunities tightly linked to strategy that will only pursue if they’re value creative to our shareholders.”

Other films in the Miramax library include “Scream,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “The Crying Game.”

Miramax’s assets were acquired from the Walt Disney Company in 2010 by Filmyard Holdings, consisting of Colony Capital, Tutor-Saliba Corporation, and Qatar Investment Authority. Miramax was sold by its private equity owners in 2016 to beIN Media Group, which owns 100% of the company. It hired Bill Block, the founder of Artisan Entertainment and the producer of “District 9,” as CEO in 2017.

A spokesperson for Miramax did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for ViacomCBS declined to comment.

More Film

  • Kevin Hart Walk of Fame Ceremony

    'Jumanji' Star Kevin Hart Remains True to His Comic Roots

    When Kevin Hart leaves his mark in the hallowed ground on Dec. 10, he’ll be joining a veritable who’s who of Hollywood legends over the past 90 years in an honor he’s still wrapping his head around. “You don’t see these things coming, and when they happen you just get blown away,” says Hart. “Seeing [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    ViacomCBS/Paramount Resume Talks to Buy Stake in Miramax (EXCLUSIVE)

    ViacomCBS and Paramount Pictures have resumed talks to acquire a stake in Miramax, two insiders familiar with the talks told Variety. There is no deal in place. In November, negotiations were called off abruptly over frustrations with the deal terms. At the time, Viacom and Paramount sent a letter to Miramax owners beIN Media Group, [...]

  • Oscar Winner Kristóf Deák's Debut Feature

    Oscar Winner Kristóf Deák Makes Debut Feature, Communist-Era ‘Captives’

    Hungarian helmer Kristóf Deák, who won an Oscar for best live-action short film for “Sing,” has made his first feature-length movie, the Communist-era drama “Captives.” Based on real events, the picture is set in Budapest, Hungary, during the Communist era, in 1951. It turns on the story of a family and the secret police who [...]

  • cr: Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

    Jordan Peele's 'Us' Named Best Movie of 2019 by African-American Film Critics Association

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us” has been selected as the top 2019 film by the African-American Film Critics Association. “Us” also won the AAFCA’s trophies for Peele for best director and Lupita Nyong’o for best actress. The awards will be presented on Jan. 22 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. Peele dominated the AAFCA awards [...]

  • Star Wars Maryann Brandon JJ Abrams

    'Star Wars' Editor Maryann Brandon Balances Story and Character

    Few fandoms are as passionate as those who love “Star Wars” — a franchise that spans multiple media, including movies, books and theme parks. Editor Maryann Brandon, an Oscar nominee for her work on “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” returned to the galaxy once more for “Star Wars: Episode IX — The [...]

  • Jumanji: The Next Level

    'Jumanji: The Next Level': Film Review

    When Sony dusted off its 22-year-old “Jumanji” movie for a distant sequel in 2017, it looked to some as though Hollywood had hit rock bottom in terms of pillaging its own properties. In fact, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” proved to be that rare reboot that built upon its initial high concept — a jungle-themed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad