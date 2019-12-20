×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ViacomCBS Nears Deal for Minority Stake in Miramax (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Scream 4 Movie
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dimension Films

ViacomCBS is close to a deal to buy a minority stake in Miramax, according to two individuals with knowledge of the talks.

The pact could be finalized as early as Friday. The investment is said to be in the neighborhood of $100 million. As part of the arrangement, ViacomCBS will have the right to distribute Miramax’s film library of about 700 titles worldwide through Paramount Pictures and CBS’ sales and marketing units. The deal also calls for Paramount and ViacomCBS to provide ongoing resources to Miramax to help develop new projects and intellectual property, as well as reboots of library assets.

Miramax was one of the leading forces in independent film for decades. Its list of Oscar winners and commercial hits includes “The English Patient,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “The Crying Game,””Good Will Hunting” and the “Scream” franchise. ViacomCBS wants the library and the IP assets to help fuel its in-house streaming platforms such as Pluto TV and CBS All Access, but it also wants the tonnage of the film library to distribute around the world through Paramount’s existing infrastructure.

Founded in 1979, Miramax was run for decades by brothers Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein. Harvey Weinstein helped trigger a broader reckoning in Hollywood after more than 80 women have come forward to accuse him for sexual assault and harassment. He’s now awaiting a criminal trial next month in New York federal court on sexual assault charges.

Popular on Variety

The Weinsteins sold Miramax and related labels to Disney in 1993. The brothers decamped in 2005 to launch Weinstein Co., which imploded amid the Harvey Weinstein scandal and was liquidated in 2018.

Disney sold Miramax’s assets in 2010 to Filmyard Holdings, an investment group consisting of Colony Capital, Tutor-Saliba Corporation and Qatar Investment Authority. Miramax was then sold by its private equity owners in 2016 to beIN Media Group, a Qatar-based media company largely focused on sports. In 2017, industry veteran Bill Block was tapped as CEO of Miramax.

Talks between ViacomCBS and Miramax broke down in November, but reignited earlier this month. Moelis & Co. is representing Miramax in the transaction.

A spokesperson for ViacomCBS declined to comment. A spokesperson for Miramax did not immediately have comment.

More Film

  • Scream 4 Movie

    ViacomCBS Nears Deal for Minority Stake in Miramax (EXCLUSIVE)

    ViacomCBS is close to a deal to buy a minority stake in Miramax, according to two individuals with knowledge of the talks. The pact could be finalized as early as Friday. The investment is said to be in the neighborhood of $100 million. As part of the arrangement, ViacomCBS will have the right to distribute [...]

  • Edgar Wright Hails Rian Johnson's 'Fiendishly

    Edgar Wright Hails Rian Johnson's 'Fiendishly Plotted' 'Knives Out'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  It’s a pleasure to write this particular piece about Rian Johnson as over the last 10 years or so, he’s become one of my best friends in Hollywood; the perfect person to talk to at 8 a.m. over coffee or [...]

  • Sam Mendes 1917 Premiere

    Why '1917' Director Sam Mendes Warns Against Forgetting the Lessons of WWI

    Though Sam Mendes’ epic war drama “1917” was largely inspired by the real-life experiences of his paternal grandfather, a World War I veteran, the director was driven by a greater motivation when telling the film’s story. Mendes explained that he feared WWI, once deemed “the war to end all wars,” and the lessons learned from [...]

  • Best Films of the Decade

    The Best Films of the Decade

    Ten years ago, Netflix was an innocuous DVD-by-mail company, the Marvel tsunami was just testing the water with “Iron Man” and “Thor,” and the “Star Wars” empire still belonged to George Lucas, not Disney. The only celebrity to become President of the United States was “Bedtime for Bonzo” star Ronald Reagan, Amazon was a place [...]

  • Black Panther

    U.S. Government Briefly Listed 'Black Panther's' Wakanda as a Free Trade Partner

    Unfortunately for Wakandians, the U.S. government will no longer partner with the fictional kingdom. Until yesterday, Wakanda, the main setting of Marvel’s “Black Panther,” was listed as a free trade agreement partner of the U.S. on the agricultural tariff tracker maintained by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service. Francis Tseng, a research fellow [...]

  • Universal, Lego In Talks for Feature

    Universal in Talks With Lego Group to Develop New Films Based on Toys (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal Pictures is in talks with the Lego Group to develop new feature film properties based on the popular block toys, numerous sources close to the pending deal told Variety. Producer Dan Lin, who has made several films based on the childhood staple at Warner Bros., is expected to remain on future projects despite his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad