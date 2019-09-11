×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom Becomes Frontrunner for Miramax Stake, Lionsgate Exits Bidding

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886123af)Samuel L. JacksonPulp Fiction - 1994Director: Quentin TarantinoMiramax/Buena VistaUSAScene StillDrama
CREDIT: Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/REX/Sh

Viacom has become the frontrunner to buy a stake in Miramax Films while Lionsgate has dropped out of the process, informed sources said Wednesday.

The developments were first reported by Bloomberg, which said talks are ongoing about a possible deal for at least $100 million. The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Such a deal would give Viacom access to nearly 800 titles including “Pulp Fiction,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Good Will Hunting” and future titles such as Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentlemen” with Matthew McConaughey. Spyglass Media Group had been exploring making a bid earlier this year but dropped out of the process.

The Miramax owners have offered the stake amid growing demand for film and TV assets, driven by new streaming services from companies like Disney, NBCUniversal, Apple and AT&T. Viacom and CBS are merging in order to compete effectively in the fast-changing environment.

Miramax was founded in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein and sold to the Walt Disney Company in 1993 — by which time, it had transformed the independent film scene by producing such titles as “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” and “The Crying Game.” Miramax’s assets were acquired from Disney in 2010 by Filmyard Holdings, consisting of Colony Capital, Tutor-Saliba Corporation, and Qatar Investment Authority.

Miramax was sold by its private equity owners in 2016 to beIN Media Group, which owns 100% of the company. It hired Bill Block as CEO in 2017.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Viacom Becomes Frontrunner for Miramax Stake, Lionsgate Exits Bidding

    Viacom has become the frontrunner to buy a stake in Miramax Films while Lionsgate has dropped out of the process, informed sources said Wednesday. The developments were first reported by Bloomberg, which said talks are ongoing about a possible deal for at least $100 million. The companies did not respond to requests for comment. Such [...]

  • Aga's House review

    Film Review: 'Aga's House'

    From the beginning, there’s something disconcerting about the exuberance of Lendita Zeqiraj’s feature debut “Aga’s House.” We’re immediately plunked down into the middle of a circle of women sitting on a remote Kosovan hillside in the sunshine exchanging salty anecdotes while preparing food. They laugh, bicker and throw cruel little jabs at one another, referring [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Tom Schulman on Writers Guild: 'We Have Unprecedented Solidarity'

    Oscar-winning screenwriter Tom Schulman has issued a strong endorsement for David Goodman for re-election as president of the Writers Guild of America West. In an email to WGA West members Wednesday, Schulman took issue with the claim by the opposition Writers Forward Together slate that they have never seen the Guild so divided. He noted that [...]

  • Haunt review

    Film Review: 'Haunt'

    “Haunt,” an early Halloween arrival that traps its collegiate protagonists inside an all-too-fatal holiday attraction, delivers a satisfying quantity of creeps and frights that more than compensate for the occasional lull. A step up from found-footage horror pic “Nightlight,” Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ last directorial collaboration, this latest isn’t a beacon of conceptual originality, either. [...]

  • Downton Abbey Movie BTS

    How the Production Crew Added Scope to 'Downton Abbey' for the Big Screen

    The feature continuation of “Downton Abbey” reunites the cast and much of the crew of the period TV series with a mandate to deliver more of the glamour, drama and just plain kindness that prompted millions of viewers on both sides of the Atlantic to fall under the spell of the sprawling Crawley family. “We wanted [...]

  • Lyrebird

    Toronto: Sony Pictures Classics Buys 'Lyrebird'

    Sony Pictures Classics has picked up rights to “Lyrebird,” the directorial debut of billionaire businessman Dan Friedkin, Variety has confirmed. The pact is for North American rights and marks one of the only sales at an acquisitions market that could be charitably described as moribund. That could change if, as rumored, a deep-pocketed buyer ponies [...]

  • Jim Gianopulos

    Paramount's Jim Gianopulos Talks Viacom-CBS Deal, Streaming Wars and Box Office Slump

    The soon-to-combine Viacom and CBS will be opportunistic about selling content to third parties even as it looks for synergies throughout the enlarged companies. That’s the word from Paramount Pictures chief Jim Gianopulos, who spoke Wednesday at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media Communications and Entertainment conference in Los Angeles. In a wide-ranging Q&A with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad