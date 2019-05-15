×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Verve in Talks to Sign Modified WGA Code of Conduct for Talent Agents

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley for Variety

Verve Talent and Literary Agency is in preliminary talks with the Writers Guild of America to sign the guild’s code of conduct, sources tell Variety.

The guild is believed to have made some modifications to its initial code to make it more palatable to agencies like Verve.

If a deal is signed, it would mark a major breakthrough in the month-long standoff between Hollywood agents and writers. The nine-year-old agency would be by far the most prominent of the nearly 70 agencies that have agreed to the code.

The WGA and Verve had no comment about the negotiations.

Members of the WGA approved the code in March, with the requirement that agents cannot represent WGA members unless the agents agree to bans on collecting packaging fees on and owning stakes in production companies. The code also requires agents to provide the guild with a copy of the agreement or a summary of essential deal terms of any agreement engaging the writer’s services.

Related

The code went into effect on April 13 after the WGA and the Association of Talent Agents saw talks crater over efforts to revamp the 43-year-old rules governing how agents represent WGA members.

Most major agencies have refused to sign the code — resulting in WGA leadership requiring that members fire their agents. The WGA also sued CAA, WME, UTA and ICM on April 17, alleging illegal conflict-of-interest practices, while the ATA has threatened legal action over managers and lawyers who perform agenting tasks of procuring employment.

No new negotiations have been scheduled. Instead, both sides have continued taking potshots at each other during the past month.

By signing with the WGA, Verve would be able to re-sign writers who were required to dismiss their agents, along with writers who have been without an agent.

Verve was formed in 2010 by partners Bryan Besser, Adam Levine and Bill Weinstein, with a focus on representing feature film writers and directors. The agency currently has about 30 agents. Notable clients have included Leah Remini, Jennifer Westfeldt, Howard Deutch, Colin Trevorrow, Gil Bellows and Tasha Smith. Verve is not a member of the ATA, which represents more than 100 agencies, including CAA, UTA, WME and ICm.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad