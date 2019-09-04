Verve Signs ‘Precious’ Writer Geoffrey Fletcher (EXCLUSIVE)

Verve has signed Academy Award winner Geoffrey Fletcher for representation, sources tell Variety.

Fletcher is best known for his Academy Award-winning screenplay for “Precious” based on the novel “Push” by Sapphire. The drama — directed by Lee Daniels and starring Mo’Nique and Gabourey Sidibe — was nominated for five other Oscars, including best picture. Fletcher made history as the first African American to win an Academy Award for adapted screenplay.

The movie won a handful of other awards, including the audience award and grand jury prize for best drama at Sundance in 2009. It also screened at Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section.

Most recently, Fletcher wrote the Ed Zwick-directed drama “Trial by Fire,” starring Laura Dern and Jack O’Connell. His forthcoming projects include the “Untitled Althea Gibson Project,” which is being produced by Whoopi Goldberg and Sam Feuer of Big Boy Films and “I Am A Man,” which is being produced by Sycamore Pictures. He also wrote and directed the 2013 film “Violet & Daisy” starring Saoirse Ronan and Alexis Bledel.

His lawyer is Gang Tyre.