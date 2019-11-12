Verve Signs ‘Disappearance at Clifton Hill’ Director Albert Shin (EXCLUSIVE)

×
Verve Signs 'Disappearance at Clifton Hill' Director Albert Shin

Brent Lang

Igor Drljaca, Agata Smoluch Del Sorbo (Programmer; TIFF), Carolle Brabant (Exec. Director; Telefilm Canada), Albert Shin
Verve has signed Albert Shin, the director of the buzzy new thriller “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” Variety has learned.

Distribution rights for the film were recently acquired by IFC Midnight and the movie is expected to open in February. “Disappearance at Clifton Hill” debuted at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. It centers on a troubled young woman who returns to her hometown of Niagara Falls after the death of her mother only to be haunted by the memory of a long-ago kidnapping she believes she witnessed. The film stars Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross, and also boasts a rare acting appearance by “Eastern Promises” auteur David Cronenberg. Shin co-wrote the script with James Schultz.

Shin previously wrote, directed and produced “In Her Place,” the story of a teenager who becomes pregnant and considers putting her child up for a secret adoption. “In Her Place” also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and went on to received multiple Canadian Screen Award nominations including best picture and original screenplay when it was released in 2014.

Shin’s first feature was the 2009 murder mystery “Point Traverse.” He also directed the short film “Kai’s Place, as well as the television series “In Counseling.”

The literary and talent agency will represent the filmmaker along with Great North Artists Management.

