‘Wheelman’ Director to Helm ‘Versus’ From David Leitch, Kelly McCormick (EXCLUSIVE)

“Wheelman” director Jeremy Rush is in negotiations to helm the action movie “Versus,” with Kelly McCormick and David Leitch producing.

Rush will direct the Universal movie from a script penned by “Three Musketeers” scribe Alex Litvak and “American Assassin” writer Mike Finch. Plot details are being kept under wraps, though it will follow the genre style for which Leitch’s films are known.

McCormick and Leitch are producing for their Universal-based 87North Productions. Litvak and Finch will executive produce alongside 87North’s Annie Marter. Executive vice president of production Matt Reilly will oversee “Versus” on behalf of Universal.

“Versus” is the latest film 87North is producing for Universal after signing a first-look production deal wtih the studio. McCormick and Leitch are coming off the “Fast and Furious” spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw,” which has grossed more then $750 million worldwide. They will also team with Universal on another action movie, “Nobody” starring Bob Odenkirk, as well as “Friday Black,” based on the New York Times bestseller from author Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah.

Rush broke onto the scene with Netflix action movie “Wheelman,” starring Frank Grillo. The film earned Rush positive reviews for his ability to shoot an entire film inside the car of a getaway driver.

He is repped CAA and Grandview.