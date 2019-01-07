‘Venom’ Sequel in Works With Kelly Marcel Returning to Pen Script (EXCLUSIVE)

Following box office smash “Venom,” Sony Pictures is putting the wheels in motion for a sequel to the antihero adventure. The studio has tapped Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters from the first movie, to pen to script.

Sources close to the negotiation tell Variety that, although an exact amount couldn’t be unveiled, Marcel’s deal was a significant one. She will also executive produce the follow-up, which will see Tom Hardy return as the eponymous symbiote.

Sony declined to comment.

“Venom,” hailing from Sony Pictures’ arsenal of Marvel characters, grossed a massive $855 million worldwide. The news comes after the studio recently dated an untitled Marvel sequel for October 2020. Comic-book enthusiasts put the pieces together to assume that slot was for “Venom 2,” giving it the same release date as its predecessor.

Michelle Williams is expected to rejoin Hardy, as is Woody Harrelson, who will portray Carnage in the sequel. A director has not been set yet, though sources say the studio might look for a new filmmaker as “Venom” helmer Reuben Fleischer will be busy shooting the sequel to Sony’s “Zombieland.” Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal will return as producers.

Prior to “Venom,” Marcel was best known for adapting another box office hit, “Fifty Shades of Grey.” She currently has a handful of films in development, including an Elvis Presley biopic and Disney’s “Cruella.”

She is repped by WME, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and attorney Jason Sloane.