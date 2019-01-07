×

‘Venom’ Sequel in Works With Kelly Marcel Returning to Pen Script (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
VENOM
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Following box office smash “Venom,” Sony Pictures is putting the wheels in motion for a sequel to the antihero adventure. The studio has tapped Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters from the first movie, to pen to script.

Sources close to the negotiation tell Variety that, although an exact amount couldn’t be unveiled, Marcel’s deal was a significant one. She will also executive produce the follow-up, which will see Tom Hardy return as the eponymous symbiote.

Sony declined to comment.

“Venom,” hailing from Sony Pictures’ arsenal of Marvel characters, grossed a massive $855 million worldwide. The news comes after the studio recently dated an untitled Marvel sequel for October 2020. Comic-book enthusiasts put the pieces together to assume that slot was for “Venom 2,” giving it the same release date as its predecessor.

Michelle Williams is expected to rejoin Hardy, as is Woody Harrelson, who will portray Carnage in the sequel. A director has not been set yet, though sources say the studio might look for a new filmmaker as “Venom” helmer Reuben Fleischer will be busy shooting the sequel to Sony’s “Zombieland.” Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal will return as producers.

Prior to “Venom,” Marcel was best known for adapting another box office hit, “Fifty Shades of Grey.” She currently has a handful of films in development, including an Elvis Presley biopic and Disney’s “Cruella.”

She is repped by WME, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and attorney Jason Sloane.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • VENOM

    'Venom' Sequel in Works With Kelly Marcel Returning to Pen Script (EXCLUSIVE)

    Following box office smash “Venom,” Sony Pictures is putting the wheels in motion for a sequel to the antihero adventure. The studio has tapped Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters from the first movie, to pen to script. Sources close to the negotiation tell Variety that, although an exact amount couldn’t be unveiled, Marcel’s deal [...]

  • Leave No Trace

    Debra Granik: An Oscar Insider With a Film About Outsiders

    Bleecker Street’s “Leave No Trace” is one of 2018’s notable film achievements: 100% critics approval on Rotten Tomatoes (207 fresh, 0 rotten), topical material (a veteran with PTSD, people hooked on pain medication), two excellent performances (Ben Foster and young Thomasin McKenzie), a woman director, Debra Granik, and Oscar buzz. What’s not to like? This [...]

  • Dave Bautista Dune

    Dave Bautista Joins Legendary's 'Dune' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dave Bautista has joined Legendary’s “Dune” reboot starring Timothee Chalamet, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve is directing and is co-writing script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Rebecca Ferguson is also on board. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his famous novel, granting the studio rights to both film [...]

  • Roma Star is Born Handmaids Tale

    'Roma,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Yellowstone' Among ASC Cinematography Nominees

    The American Society of Cinematographers has announced nominees in film and television for 2018. Film nominees included Alfonso Cuaron’s digital 65mm black-and-white lensing of his own “Roma,” Linus Sandgren’s multi-format work on Damien Chazelle’s moonshot drama “First Man,” Matthew Libatique for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” Robbie Ryan for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and Lukasz [...]

  • Danai Gurira Lupita Nyongo Michael B

    Golden Globes: 9 Things You Didn't See on TV

    The reason that the Golden Globes are often billed as Hollywood’s best party is that it’s really the only awards show that feels like a fun wedding with tons of celebrity guests. The 76th edition of the ceremony held on Sunday night included its share of left-field surprises — such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” winning best [...]

  • (Tony) VIGGO MORTENSEN and Dolores Vallelonga

    Writers Guild Awards Nominees Include 'A Star Is Born,' 'Green Book,' 'Roma'

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” has landed a Writers Guild of America nomination for original screenplay, along with Adam McKay’s “Vice,” Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade,” Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place,” and Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie’s “Green Book.” Adapted screenplay noms went to Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s “Black [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad