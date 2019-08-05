×

Andy Serkis to Direct ‘Venom’ Sequel

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Andy Serkis is set to direct Sony’s “Venom 2,” a sequel to last year’s superhero box office smash starring Tom Hardy.

Serkis was among a handful of filmmakers that met earlier this month, a group that included “Bumblebee” helmer Travis Knight and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes'” Rupert Wyatt. Ruben Fleischer directed the first movie in 2018, but isn’t returning as he is in post-production on the studio’s “Zombieland: Double Tap.” Sony hopes to shoot the follow-up to “Venom” in the fall.

Hardy is returning as the journalist-turned-alien symbiote. “Venom,” from Sony Pictures’ catalog of Marvel characters, became a surprise hit for the studio. The comic-book adventure grossed $213 million at the domestic box office and a massive $855 million worldwide. The news comes after Sony recently dated an untitled Marvel sequel for October 2020. Superhero enthusiasts put the pieces together to assume that slot was for “Venom 2,” giving it the same release date as its predecessor.

Best known for his performance capture work in the “Lord of the Rings” and “Planet of the Apes” movies, Serkis has started moving behind the camera in recent years, most recently directing Netflix’s “Jungle Book” spinoff “Mowgli.” His other filmmaking credits include “Breathe” starring Andrew Garfield and Felicity Jones.

Serkis is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment LA.

More Film

  • 'Rock 'n' Roll High' at 40:

    'Rock 'n' Roll High' at 40: How the Ramones and a Rebellious Female Lead Invaded Theaters

    In the late 1970s, Roger Corman was looking to produce a high school-themed movie. Knowing that one of his young directing proteges had a bent for music, the head of New World Pictures had an idea. As Allan Arkush remembers Corman telling him: “I’ve been thinking, since ‘Grease’ and ‘Saturday Night Fever’ are hits, why don’t [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA HQ

    SAG-AFTRA Funds Held in Trust Rise 6.6% to $214.8 Million

    SAG-AFTRA’s funds held in trust for others have increased by 6.6% to $214.8 million since last year, according to the union’s latest filing with the federal government. Those funds have been at the center of a long-running dispute, dating back to a 2007 suit filed by Ken Osmond (“Leave It to Beaver”) over how foreign [...]

  • VENOM

    Andy Serkis to Direct 'Venom' Sequel

    Andy Serkis is set to direct Sony’s “Venom 2,” a sequel to last year’s superhero box office smash starring Tom Hardy. Serkis was among a handful of filmmakers that met earlier this month, a group that included “Bumblebee” helmer Travis Knight and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes'” Rupert Wyatt. Ruben Fleischer directed the [...]

  • Gemma ChanVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Gemma Chan in Talks to Join Marvel's 'The Eternals' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan is in talks to join Marvel’s “The Eternals” sources tell Variety. Chan would join previously announced cast members Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani. Earlier this year, Chan portrayed Minn-Erva in “Captain Marvel,” but its unknown if she will be playing the same [...]

  • Lana Del Rey

    Lana Del Rey Gets Witchy with Donovan Cover for Guillermo del Toro Film

    It’s not just Quentin Tarantino invoking the musical spirit of the late 1960s. Lana Del Rey has covered Donovan’s 1966 “Season of the Witch” for a film set in 1968, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” It’s featured in a just-released trailer for the film, which hits theaters Friday, the same day the song [...]

  • Cracked Darrell Hammond

    'SNL' Star Darrell Hammond's Doc About His Repressed Trauma Gets Release Date

    Darrell Hammond’s documentary “Cracked Up” is set to hit theaters on Sept. 13. The doc, captured by director Michelle Esrick, portrays the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s decades-long struggle with substance abuse, self-harm and misdiagnoses as he rose to fame on the iconic sketch show. Known for his iconic impersonations of Sean Connery, Regis Philbin and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad