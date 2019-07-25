‘Seberg’ With Kristen Stewart, ‘The King’ With Robert Pattinson to Premiere in Venice

REFRESH FOR UPDATES: “Seberg,” starring Kristen Stewart as actress Jean Seberg, will screen out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, as will David Michod’s Netflix title “The King,” an adaptation of several Shakespeare plays with an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.

Paolo Sorrentino’s “The New Pope,” his follow-up series to “The Young Pope,” will also premiere at the 76th Venice Film Festival, joining new Italian drug-running series “ZeroZeroZero.”

The festival’s Horizons section has also now been unveiled.

A robust roster of star-studded award hopefuls from Hollywood studios and the streaming giants is expected to launch from the Lido this year.

In a break with the recent past, a non-Hollywood film, “The Truth,” from Palme d’Or-winner Hirokazu Kore-eda, will open the festival’s 76th edition.

But with such potential titles as Brad Pitt space odyssey “Ad Astra,” Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat,” starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, there is no shortage of U.S. fare tipped to launch from the Lido.

Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” a heist movie starring Mick Jagger as a reclusive art dealer alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang and Donald Sutherland, will close the festival, which runs Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

IN COMPETITION

“The Truth,” Hirokazu Kore-eda (France, Japan) – opening film

OUT OF COMPETITION – Fiction

“The Burnt Orange Heresy,” Giuseppe Capotondi (U.K., Italy) – CLOSING FILM

“Seberg,” Benedict Andrews (U.S.)

“Vivere,” Francesca Archibugi (Italy)

“Mosul,” Matthew Michael Carnahan (U.S.)

“Adults in the Room,” Costa-Gavras (France, Greece)

“The King,” David Michod (U.K., Hungary)

“Tutto il mio folle amore,” Gabriele Salvatores (Italy)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Non-Fiction

“Woman,” Yann Arthus-Bertrand, Anastasia Mikova (France)

“Roger Waters: Us + Them,” Roger Waters (U.K.)

“I Diari di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti. Capitolo Secondo. Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi (Italy)

“Citizen K,” Alex Gibney (U.K., U.S.)

“Citizen Rosi,” Didi Gnocchi, Carolina Rosi (Italy)

“The Kingmaker,” Lauren Greenfield (U.S.)

“State Funeral,” Sergei Loznitsa (The Netherlands, Lithuania)

“Collective,” Alexander Nanau (Romania, Luxembourg)

“45 Seconds of Laughter,” Tim Robbins (U.S.)

“Il pianeta in mare,” Daniele Segre (Italy)

OUT OF COMPETITION – Special Screenings

“No One Left Behind,” Guillermo Arriaga (Mexico)

“Electric Swan,” Konstantina Kotzamani (France, Greece, Argentina)

“Irreversible – Inversion Integrale,” Gaspar Noe (France)

“ZeroZeroZero,” (Episodes 1 and 2) Stefano Sollima (Italy, France)

“The New Pope” (Episodes 2 and 7) Paolo Sorrentino (Italy, U.S.)

“Never Just a Dream: Stanley Kubrick And Eyes Wide Shut,” Matt Wells (U.K.)

“Eyes Wide Shut,” Stanley Kubrick (U.S., U.K.)

HORIZONS

“Pelican Blood,” Katrin Gebbe (Germany, Bulgaria)

“Zumiriki,” Oskar Alegria (Spain)

“Bik Eneich – Un Fils,” Mehdi M. Barsaoui (Tunisia, France, Lebanon, Qatar)

“Blanco en Blanco,” Theo Court (Spain, Chile, France, Germany)

“Mes Jours de Gloire,” Antoine De Bary (France)

“Nevia,” Nunzia De Stefano (Italy)

“Moffie,” Oliver Hermanus (South Africa)

“Hava, Maryam, Ayesha,” Sahara Karimi (Afghanistan)

“Rialto,” Peter Mackie Burns (Ireland)

“The Criminal Man,” Dmitry Mamuliya (Georgia, Russia)

“Revenir,” Jessica Palud (France)

“Giants Being Lonely,” Great Patterson (U.S.)

“Balloon,” Pema Tseden (China)

“Verdict,” Raymund Ribas Gutierrez (Philippines)

“Just 6.5,” Saeed Roustaee (Iran)

“Shadow of Water,” Sasidharan Sanal Kumar (India)

“Sole,” Carlo Sironi (Italy)

“Madre,” Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Spain, France)

“Atlantis,” Valentyn Vasyanovych (Ukraine)