Venice Releases New Data on Gender Gap in European Film Industry

Nick Vivarelli

The Perfect Candidate
CREDIT: Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival tried to take a concrete step toward promoting gender parity in film by hosting a panel Monday at which a wide range of data concerning the situation in Europe was provided that could provide a baseline for further action at an industry level.

In some of the key findings:

– 29% of projects funded by Eurimages, the pan-European co-production fund, in 2018 were directed by women.

– about 22-23% of submissions to the Venice fest came from women, and the percentage of works by female directors at the festival this year is 25%.

– in Italy, 20% of films that get government funding are directed by women, up from 11% in past years.

The numbers disclosed at the packed panel, titled Seminar on Gender Equality and Inclusivity in the Film Industry, came from three sources: Eurimages; the Biennale, which is the Venice Film Festival’s parent organization; and the film department of Italy’s culture ministry. 

More to follow

