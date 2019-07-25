×

Venice Competition Lineup: Only Two Films Directed by Women Make the Cut

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All

Here’s the (supposed) good news: The Venice Film Festival’s main competition lineup has twice the number of works directed by women as last year. The bad news: That means only a whopping total of two films, out of a slate of 21 titles.

Venice has made a stellar reputation for itself in recent years as a launching pad for award hopefuls, including star-studded Hollywood pics such as “La La Land” and “A Star Is Born.” But of the big-name film fests, it remains a laggard when it comes to gender diversity in its competition lineup.

Last year’s cohort of films vying for the Golden Lion included only one helmed by a woman, Jennifer Kent’s “The Nightingale.” This year’s pair of female-directed movies are “The Perfect Candidate” by Saudi Arabia’s Haifaa Al-Mansour and “Babyteeth” from Australian Shannon Murphy. By contrast, four films competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes in May.

Related

Like Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux, who has also been criticized for selecting few female-directed films, Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera contends that fewer works by women are submitted, limiting his choices. He rejects any notion of quotas, insisting that quality alone must hold sway.

During his unveiling of the lineup Thursday, Barbera did not directly address the continued dismal showing of works by women in the main competition. But he clearly knew that the issue would be raised, and took pains to point out the representation of female filmmakers in the festival’s other sections and to call attention to works “dedicated to the female condition.”

He made note of competition title “Ema” by Pablo Larrain – “one of many portraits of females in the lineup” – and the documentary “Woman” by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Anastasia Mikova, which is screening out of competition. While he acknowledged that some of the selections centering on women were directed by men, Barbera credited the gender-equality movement with helping to bring such stories to the fore.

He also pointed out that half of the titles in this year’s Horizons short-films section are directed by women, “a sign that something is changing within new generations.”

But critics not only noted the low count of female-directed films in the main competition but the presence of “An Officer and a Spy,” the new movie by Roman Polanski, who was recently expelled by the Academy because of his conviction in 1978 of statutory rape. “1 rapist. 2 women directors in competition….What else am I missing?” tweeted Melissa Silverstein, founder of the organization Women and Hollywood.

Last year, Barbera joined the other major European festivals in signing the gender-parity pledge drawn up by the French organization 5050×2020, which commits the festivals to transparency in their selection processes and equal representation of men and women in the their senior management ranks.

Paolo Baratta, the president of the organization that oversees the film festival, announced Thursday that Venice would host a seminar on gender equality.

The 76th Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

More Film

  • In this image released, general views

    Comcast Q2 Beats Estimates on Earnings But Misses on Revenue

    Comcast’s second quarter earnings beat analysts estimates but total revenue came in just shy of expectations. The media giant delivered $26.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, compared to analysts forecasts of about $27.06 billion, while adjusted earnings per share came in at 78 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate of 75 cents per share. The [...]

  • Nafilm, the National Film Museum in

    School of Film Advancement Reveals Latest Projects

    SOFA (School of Film Advancement), a program that helps up-and-coming film professionals develop innovative infrastructure projects, has unveiled the participants for its seventh edition. SOFA helps develop the participants’ projects, which should benefit the region’s film industries, and cinematic heritage, with tailor-made workshops and the guidance of mentors. The intention is “to jumpstart the careers [...]

  • Marriage Story by Noah Baumbach, starring

    'Joker,' 'Ad Astra,' 'The Laundromat,' 'Marriage Story' to Compete in Venice

    A robust roster of awards contenders, including Brad Pitt space odyssey “Ad Astra” and Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded financial thriller “The Laundromat,” will launch from the Venice Film Festival, which features a bit less high-wattage Hollywood fare this year but no shortage of hotly anticipated world premieres and stars. The four U.S. pics in the Lido’s [...]

  • A Thief's Daughter

    Latido Films Swoops on San Sebastian Competition Entry ‘A Thief’s Daughter’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — Beating out other suitors, Madrid-based sales company Latido Films has closed international sales rights on Belén Funes’ anticipated San Sebastian main competition contender “A Thief’s Daughter” (“La hija de un ladrón”). BTeam Pictures will release the film in Spain. Already one of the most talked-about titles heading to San Sebastian this year, based [...]

  • Clint Eastwood's 'The Mule,' Liam Neeson's

    Clint Eastwood's 'The Mule,' Liam Neeson-Starring 'Cold Pursuit' to Release in China

    Two violent fictional American films have been granted summer releases in China, and an uplifting Chinese movie has had its local release pushed back because of real-life violence. Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” will hit theaters in the Middle Kingdom on Aug. 26, and “Cold Pursuit,” the thriller starring Liam Neeson, follows on Sept. 6. “Little [...]

  • 1BR

    Fantasia Film Review: '1BR'

    The common nostalgia for an idealized simpler time in which tight-knit communities satisfied all personal needs can be warped to serve fascist ideologies, a notion that is not at all lost on “1BR.” In this thriller, a needy, insecure young woman thinks she’s lucked out in being accepted to an apartment complex where everyone is [...]

  • Girls With Balls

    Film Review: 'Girls With Balls'

    Festival midnight slates are always teeming with Z-grade splatter comedies like “Girls with Balls,” which offer the uncomplicated pleasure of attractive young people fighting for their lives in the great outdoors. But first-time director Olivier Afonso, a skilled makeup-effects artist on such films as “Raw” and “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” could have complicated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad