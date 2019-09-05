Variety Studio at Toronto Film Festival Returns With Stars and Filmmakers

Variety is returning to the Toronto Film Festival with its annual interview studio in partnership with AT&T.

Running from Friday, Sept. 6 to Monday, Sept. 9, the Variety Studio presented by AT&T will include interviews with cast members and directors from the top films premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. Interviews with talent such as Meryl Streep, Shia LaBeouf, Eddie Murphy, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lopez will be available to view on Variety.com and Variety social media channels throughout the festival along with original photography from the studio.

“We are proud to be back at TIFF with the Variety Studio for the third year in a row. It’s a great addition to the AT&T ON LOCATION space, which exemplifies the passion our company has for arts, innovation, entertainment and community,” said Tim Gibson, vice president of video and application marketing at AT&T.

In addition, Variety will be partnering with AT&T on an exclusive cocktail party honoring Robert Pattinson, the Toronto Film Festival issue cover star.

On Saturday night, Variety will once again be partnering with Chanel on the annual Female Filmmakers Dinner, which celebrates the female filmmakers and talent attending the festival.