Variety Studio at Toronto Set for Star-Studded Interviews; Daily Coverage Includes News, Reviews and Events

Stuart Oldham

Michelle Williams'After The Wedding' premiere, Arrivals, Sundance Film Festival, Park City, USA - 24 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Variety returns to the Sundance Film Festival with its annual interview studio in partnership with AT&T at the DirecTV lounge.
Running from Friday, Jan. 25 through Monday, Jan. 28, guests of the studio include Jake Gyllenhaal, Lupita N’yongo, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Mindy Kaling, Demi Moore, Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Zach Galifianakis and more.

Videos will run on Variety.com and on social media throughout the festival along with original photography from the photo studio.

Variety’s comprehensive Sundance coverage will also include breaking news, timely reviews, red carpet coverage and print dailies from our award-winning staff.

