What the Variety Staff Is Thankful for in Entertainment in 2019

When it comes to Hollywood, there is a lot to give thanks for in 2019. From baby Yoda to Marvel and various aspects of “Succession,” here’s what the Variety staff is thankful for this year.

When it seems so hard to get an honest answer out of anyone in Hollywood, I’m thankful for Werner Herzog and his brutal candidness. It takes a lot for someone to admit they have never seen a Jon Favreau movie despite working with him, they watch “WrestleMania” to keep up with society, and they cried at the first sight of Baby Yoda. — Will Thorne, TV writer

I am thankful that “Succession” has given me a chance to ship and lust over Roman Roy and Gerri. — Meg Zukin, social media editor

There can never be enough said for how important it is to see one’s self represented on-screen and in the media in general. This year great strides were taken across television for a number of underrepresented groups, but the one that hit the closest to home for me was angry women. I never felt so seen by a television show as when I met Jen (Christina Applegate) in Netflix’s “Dead To Me.” Her frustration stemmed, in great part, from the untimely death of her husband, which trapped her in a life she never really wanted. But then the trend amazingly continued with Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” in which Krystal’s (Kirsten Dunst) rage was deep-rooted and long-simmering, due to poor childhood circumstances that led to her lot in adult life. Even “The Morning Show’s” Bradley Jackson’s (Reese Witherspoon) sense of internal outrage is a welcome fresh breath of air in an increasingly crowded marketplace of common characters. As peak TV truly refuses to actually peak, the nuances it’s delivering in its women is exciting and admirable. — Danielle Turchiano, senior features editor, TV

I’m thankful for TV that still manages to be surprising in an age when TV is mostly just Too Much All the Time. Shows like “Fleabag,” “Russian Doll,” “Watchmen” and “Barry” keep me guessing until the credits roll, making my job a whole lot harder in all the best ways. — Caroline Framke, chief TV critic

I’m thankful for Showtime’s “Desus and Mero.” I never laugh harder at anything on TV these days than I do at the wit and wisdom of these proud sons of the Bronx, Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez. Their ruminations on pop culture, politics and Jamaican parenting techniques are a good way to take the edge off of the madness of the moment. — Cynthia Littleton, business editor

I’m thankful for Helena Bonham Carter in “The Crown.” As the hard-partying Princess Margaret, this acting icon has achieved new levels of haughty heartbreak. She deserves her own spin-off. All hail! — Brent Lang, executive editor, film & media

I’m thankful that Robert Pattinson asked to be paired with Jennifer Lopez for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. — Ramin Setoodeh, New York bureau chief

I’m thankful that the Safdie brothers orchestrated a Passover scene in “Uncut Gems” and what might be the first afikomen sequence in cinema. — Rebecca Rubin, news editor

I’m thankful for “Succession.” I’m grateful for the Roy family. Those poor offspring vying to be Logan Roy’s successor. Did you really think Shiv would get the job? No! Logan was stringing her along. What other show has given us so many great gifs? There’s no other show that has given us a game to play this holiday season either. Boar on the floor! Are you in? And, I’m extra grateful for the British humor and who doesn’t love all things British, especially in the form of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”? — Jazz Tangcay, artisans editor

I am grateful for the gift that keeps on giving, a.k.a: “The Bachelor.” After nearly two decades on air, the franchise gets better and better. Between a finalist having a girlfriend back home and breaking an engagement on-air, another finalist dating an A-list supermodel moments after leaving the show and a sexual experience in a windmill, the show is the best type of love-to-hate-it hot mess out there. Actually, I just love to love it. And, with the first same-sex female relationship ever to be seen on the franchise with “Bachelor In Paradise,” you can no longer argue that the show isn’t doing anything good for humanity. — Elizabeth Wagmeister, senior correspondent

I’m thankful for the legend that is Norman Lear, who’s still more vibrant and active at age 97 than almost anyone else in Hollywood. This year Norman won an Emmy (for his ABC special with Jimmy Kimmel, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”); he extended his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV through his 100th birthday; he landed a new home for his remake of the sitcom “One Day at a Time,” shifting from Netflix to Pop TV; and, of course, he landed on the cover of Variety. All in a year’s work, but Norman is surely already focused ahead on what’s next. — Michael Schneider, senior editor, TV awards

I’m thankful that “Bojack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s short story writing is as good as his TV work. “Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory” reminds me that as much of an endless slog as the search for connection can feel like, it’s also hilarious and poignant and an essential part of being a human. — Erin Nyren, associate news editor

I am thankful that Showtime made Gabriel Sherman’s best-selling expose, “The Loudest Voice in the Room” about creepy Roger Ailes into a seven-part series. Each cringe-worthy episode exposes this jingoistic charlatan and his culture of sexual assault while detailing how Ailes came to brainwash average Americans into voting away from policies benefiting their own self-interest. Russell Crowe and Naomi Watts are exceptional, but one of my all-time favorite performances of the year is Sienna Miller as the condescending, bloody-minded Mrs. Roger Ailes. I haven’t seen “Bombshell” yet. That’s my holiday present. Big thank you to Gretchen Carlson, her tape-recorder and of course the fearless Gabriel Sherman. — Dea Lawrence, chief marketing officer

I’m thankful for the pop culture explosion of Stephen Sondheim appreciation. Aside from the “Assassins” tribute on “The Politician,” we have “Send in the Clowns” figuring prominently into “Joker” and Daniel Craig crooning “Losing My Mind” in “Knives Out.” And there is some major story development in the duet of “Nothing’s Gonna Harm You” with Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup on “The Morning Show.” But nothing tops Adam Driver belting “Being Alive” in “Marriage Story” for the perfect blend of utilizing the perfect song to encapsulate a character moment. — Jenelle Riley, deputy awards & awards editor

I’m grateful that our media overlords Disney and Sony agreed to let Spider-Man stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After “Spider-Man: Far From Home” left us on that cliffhanger, I couldn’t imagine a world in which Spidey just magically leaves the MCU and we don’t get any resolution to his story. Thank you, Disney and Sony, for putting aside your differences and agreeing to split the hundreds of millions of dollars you were probably already going to earn to give the fans what they want. — Jordan Moreau, junior content specialist