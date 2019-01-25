Variety Nominated for GLAAD Media Award for Overall Magazine Coverage of LGBTQ Issues

Variety has received a GLAAD Media Award nomination for overall magazine coverage of LGBTQ issues.

In addition to Variety‘s almost daily coverage of LGBTQ stories across its digital platforms, the magazine published its first transgender issue in August featuring a cover with Hollywood trailblazers Chaz Bono, Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”), and Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”). The three also participated in a roundtable discussion along with Trace Lysette, Jen Richards, and Brian Michael.

The issue’s 20 trans and non-binary actors to watch list included “Pose’s” Mj Rodriguez, Asia Kate Dillon of “Billions,” “Sense8” star Jamie Clayton, Alexandra Grey, Ian Harvie, Hari Nef, Alex Blue Davis, and Scott Turner Schofield.

Most recently, the current issue of Variety includes “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson discussing “discovering [her] queerness” after dating a woman for the first time.

GQ, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, and Billboard are also vying for the overall magazine coverage award.

Nominations for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced live on Friday by Rodriguez and funny man Nico Santos (“Superstore” and “Crazy Rich Asians”) during a livestream from the Sundance Film Festival. There are 151 nominees among 27 categories. The nominated films include “The Favourite,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Love, Simon,” and “Deadpool.” As Variety first reported, GLAAD dropped “Bohemian Rhapsody” from the outstanding film category in the wake of additional sexual assault and misconduct allegations made against director Bryan Singer.

On the television front, nominees include “Pose,” “Billions,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Supergirl,” “Modern Family,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Vida,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on March 28 at the Beverly Hilton, and in New York on May 4 at the Hilton Midtown.