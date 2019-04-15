Variety Hires Mackenzie Nichols as Staff Writer

Mackenzie Nichols is joining Variety as a staff writer based out of New York.

Nichols will be covering movies, TV, and theater. She previously worked as a freelance writer whose work has been published in the Boston Globe, the American Gardener Magazine, and Society of American Florists’ Floral Management magazine, a trade publication for the floral industry.

She will be writing about everything from the Tribeca Film Festival to the Tony Awards to the latest developments in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial.

“I’m thrilled to be working at the entertainment industry’s top magazine,” Nichols said. “I look forward to investigating and uncovering important stories for such a highly respected publication.”

Nichols will report to Variety’s New York Bureau Chief Ramin Setoodeh.

“We are very excited to have Mackenzie joining us,” Setoodeh said. “In my six years at Variety, we have continued to expand our presence in New York. Mackenzie will be an invaluable new voice in our coverage.”

Nichols, who holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northeastern University, starts at Variety on April 15.