Variety Cannes Studio to Feature Jeffrey Katzenberg, Shonda Rhimes, Meg Whitman

Variety is returning to the Riviera for a third year to host its annual Studio at Cannes. This year’s studio is presented by Inscape and iSpot.tv and features thought-leaders in branding, storytelling, and audience engagement. The interviews, which will span three days during the June festival, will uncover trends and strategies in entertainment marketing and advertising, including how creativity and data is driving the industry forward.

“The industry is quickly coming together around innovations in addressable TV, new forms of measurement and distribution, and new business models. The only thing more fascinating than looking at all the innovations that happened since last year is the anticipation for what’s in store this year,” said Jodie McAfee, SVP of sales and marketing for Inscape, the TV data company with ACR data from over 11 million smart TVs.

Some of the notable executives and content creators who will be participating in the interviews include Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman of Quibi, TNT/TBS/truTV president and WarnerMedia Streaming Service chief content officer Kevin Reilly, Shonda Rhimes, Jeff Goldblum, General Mills chief marketing officer Brad Hiranaga, Anheuser-Busch chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondo, and Procter & Gamble chief marketing officer Marc Pritchard.

“Variety knows how to cut through the noise and curate the real innovators and leaders in advertising and tech at Cannes,” said Sean Muller, CEO and founder of iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. “We’re looking forward to sitting with brands and discussing how they are evolving their approach to TV from the legacy of age and gender to one that’s unified across channels and focused on outcomes.”

Additionally, Variety and VideoAmp will partner for their annual “Lift Off” to Cannes party held from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the JW Marriott Rooftop.

“We are thrilled to partner with Variety for the third consecutive year on our Cannes thought leadership content and VIP entertainment program,” said Krista Thomas, SVP of marketing for VideoAmp. “As we continue to drive the convergence of linear TV, streaming OTT, and digital video advertising, Cannes provides an invaluable forum for discussion, demos, and high-level business development.”

Experian, Inscape and Marriott Bonvoy join Variety as official partners of the celebration.