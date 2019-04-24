×
Variety, iHeartMedia Launch New Film Podcast 'The Big Ticket' With Marc Malkin

Variety Staff

Marc Malkin The Big Ticket Podcast
Variety and iHeartMedia have announced the premiere of “The Big Ticket,” a new weekly film-focused podcast hosted by Marc Malkin, the magazine’s senior film awards and events & lifestyle editor.

The podcast will feature sit-down interviews with Hollywood’s hottest stars and filmmakers talking movies, the business and more. New episodes will be released every Thursday on iHeartRadio.

“The Big Ticket” kicks off April 25 with episode one of a three-part “Avengers: Endgame” special featuring guests Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson. The second episode with Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and directors Joe and Anthony Russo drops on April 26, followed by release of the third episode with Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle and Karen Gillan on April 27.

Upcoming guests include Halle Berry, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Costner, Ron Howard, “Broad City” stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, and Elisabeth Moss.

Variety’s partnership with iHeartMedia has allowed us to significantly expand the reach of our world-class journalism to mass audiences across their digital and radio platforms,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety‘s Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer. “We are thrilled to launch Marc Malkin’s highly-anticipated ‘The Big Ticket’ podcast with our premiere partner.”

Jessica Jerrick, executive VP of business development and partnerships for iHeartMedia, said, “Radio is a key destination for people to hear the latest in entertainment and pop culture news, so it’s a natural fit for iHeartMedia to partner with Variety to bring this new iHeartRadio Original, star-studded, entertainment podcast to life.”

One of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces on the red carpet, Malkin joined Variety in July 2018 as senior events & lifestyle editor. In February, he was also named senior film awards editor. In addition to hosting “The Big Ticket,” Malkin will soon debut a weekly column in the magazine focusing on Oscar season.

