Variety, PBS SoCal Announce Lineup for Season 11 of ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’

Variety and PBS SoCal have announced the actor lineup and schedule for Season 11 of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

All four episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will premiere on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 2, starting at 8 p.m. The episodes will stream on the PBS Video app following their premieres.

This season will feature the following actor pairings and conversations: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) with Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”); Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) with Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”); Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) with Renée Zellweger (“Judy”); Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) with Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”); Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) with Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”); Shia LaBeouf (“Honey Boy”) with Kristen Stewart (“Seberg”); Mindy Kaling (“Late Night”) with Constance Wu (“Hustlers”); Chris Evans (“Knives Out”) with Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”); Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) with Sterling K. Brown (“Waves”); Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”) with Florence Pugh (“Little Women”); Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) with Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”); and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) with Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).

“In its eleventh season, Actors on Actors has become a dynamic Emmy Award-winning franchise for Variety and PBS SoCal,” said Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “This season features conversations with some of the biggest stars in the movie business.”

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” will air on PBS stations across the nation starting in January, and on the World Channel. Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue will hit newsstands Nov. 12 with clips appearing on Variety.com.

“We are excited to present with our long-time partner Variety a new season of ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,’ which will be showcasing inspiring and relevant conversations between the entertainment industry’s most sought-after names,” said Andrew Russell, president and CEO of the Public Media Group of Southern California. “The incredible lineup of talent this season is sure to be especially compelling for our PBS viewers who look to PBS SoCal and Variety to provide an in-depth look at each year’s extraordinary work in film.”