×

Variety, PBS SoCal Announce Lineup for Season 11 of ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors’

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brad Pitt Adam Sandler
CREDIT: Katie Jones for Variety

Variety and PBS SoCal have announced the actor lineup and schedule for Season 11 of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

All four episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series will premiere on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 2, starting at 8 p.m. The episodes will stream on the PBS Video app following their premieres.

This season will feature the following actor pairings and conversations: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) with Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”); Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) with Robert Pattinson (“The Lighthouse”); Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) with Renée Zellweger (“Judy”); Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) with Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”); Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) with Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”); Shia LaBeouf (“Honey Boy”) with Kristen Stewart (“Seberg”); Mindy Kaling (“Late Night”) with Constance Wu (“Hustlers”); Chris Evans (“Knives Out”) with Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”); Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) with Sterling K. Brown (“Waves”); Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”) with Florence Pugh (“Little Women”); Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) with Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”); and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) with Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).

“In its eleventh season, Actors on Actors has become a dynamic Emmy Award-winning franchise for Variety and PBS SoCal,” said Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “This season features conversations with some of the biggest stars in the movie business.”

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” will air on PBS stations across the nation starting in January, and on the World Channel. Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue will hit newsstands Nov. 12 with clips appearing on Variety.com.

“We are excited to present with our long-time partner Variety a new season of ‘Variety Studio: Actors on Actors,’ which will be showcasing inspiring and relevant conversations between the entertainment industry’s most sought-after names,” said Andrew Russell, president and CEO of the Public Media Group of Southern California. “The incredible lineup of talent this season is sure to be especially compelling for our PBS viewers who look to PBS SoCal and Variety to provide an in-depth look at each year’s extraordinary work in film.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Zhang Jingchu

    New U.S.-China Co-Production 'Tiger Mom' Stars Zhang Jingchu

    Impossible Dream Entertainment and sales firm The Exchange have introduced “Tiger Mom,” a U.S.-China co-produced comedy, at the American Film Market. On the China side, backers include Huacheng Film, TV and Digital Program Company, a subsidiary of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV6, and Beijing Origin Pictures. The film will star Zhang Jingchu (“Rush Hour 3,” “Mission [...]

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks About Spicing Up

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge Talks About Spicing Up Bond

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge has talked about her writing role on the upcoming James Bond movie, telling the BBC that she came on to add a few of her own ideas and tweaks but not to reinvent Bond, as the producers are already changing the culture of the 007 franchise. Waller-Bridge is red-hot property after the successes [...]

  • Danger Close

    Film Review: ‘Danger Close’

    By turns viscerally exciting and predictably formulaic — and, quite often, both at once — “Danger Close” is . Working from a sturdily constructed screenplay credited to Stuart Beattie, James Nicholas, Karel Segers, Paul Sullivan and Jack Brislee, director Kriv Stenders (“Red Dog,” “Kill Me Three Times”) does a fine job of ratcheting up suspense [...]

  • Love Is Blind

    Film Review: ‘Love is Blind’

    Directors Andy Delaney and Monty Whitebloom’s “Love Is Blind” should perhaps be titled “Love Is Arbitrary.” There’s no reasoning to how and why love manifests or dissipates in relationships, in much the same way the film’s character motivations flip and flop as script convenience calls. who struggles to recognize the broken people who populate her [...]

  • Only Cloud Knows

    Feng Xiaogang's 'Only Cloud Knows' Heads for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    China Lion Film Distribution has acquired North American rights to Only Cloud Knows, from Emperor Motion Pictures. The film is a New Zealand- and China-set romance directed by China’s foremost commercial director Feng Xiaogang (“Youth,” “Assembly”), with rights represented by Hong Kong’s Emperor Motion Pictures. The firm will set a day-and-date release in the U.S. [...]

  • AFM: Andes Takes 'Sheep and Wolves:

    AFM: Andes Takes 'Sheep and Wolves: Pig Deal' to Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Andes Films has taken the distribution rights in four Latin American countries for Wizart’s animated feature “Sheep and Wolves: Pig Deal,” which is being sold by the Russian company at the American Film Market. Wizart has also signed an agreement with Peppermint for the release of “Fantastic Return to Oz” in Germany. Andes has picked [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad