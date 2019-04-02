Variety Nominated for Three Webby Awards in Social Media, Video Categories

Variety has been nominated in the best general video: news & politics, general social: entertainment and general social: celebrity/fan categories at the 2019 Webby Awards.

The exclusive #MeToo video story “Tom Brokaw Accused of Sexual Harassment By Former NBC Anchor” competes against The New Yorker, ABC News, Time Magazine and Retro Report in the general video: news & politics category.

Variety‘s Power of Women cover story honoring Emma Gonzalez, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Natalie Portman and Regina King is nominated alongside the BET Network, DC Comics, the WWE and Big Spaceship in the general social: entertainment category.

The Power of Young Hollywood cover story with Amandla Stenberg, Shawn Mendes and Pete Davidson is in general social: celebrity/fan against The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Team Coco, the National Museum of African-American History & Culture and Spotify.

Variety is also a video: reality honoree for the story “What Anthony Bourdain Taught ‘Parts Unknown’ Director of Photography Morgan Fallon” and for the websites: movie & film category.

Fans can create an account and vote for each category until April 18 at 11:50 p.m. PT.

The 23rd annual Webby Awards honor the best content on the Internet in categories like websites, video, advertising, media & PR, apps, mobile, games, and podcasts. Last year, voters casted than 3 million ballots around the world across all categories. This year’s winners will be announced on April 23, and actress and comedian Jenny Slate will host the awards show on May 13 at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.