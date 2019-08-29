Variety Announces 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2019

Variety has announced its 10 Screenwriters to Watch for 2019, an honor the publication has bestowed for over a decade.

This year’s honorees will be feted in the October 8th issue of Variety as well as at a reception at the Mill Valley Film Festival on October 13th.

“For decades, the Mill Valley Film Festival has been an essential stop on both the festival circuit and during awards season for key taste-maker screenings” said Steven Gaydos, executive vice president of content at Variety. “We are excited to begin this new partnership with the festival to showcase this year’s group of groundbreaking screenwriters to the discerning audience in Northern California.”

“We are honored to host Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch as part of the Mill Valley Film Festival. Screenwriters provide an essential part of the filmmaking process,” said Mill Valley Film Festival founder and director, Mark Fishkin. “Their contributions cannot be overemphasized, as their words are the common ground that lay the foundation for storytelling through film.”

Variety‘s 2019 class of 10 Screenwriters to Watch are:

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917”

Chinonye Chukwu, “Clemency”

Stephany Folsom, “Toy Story 4”

Shay Hatten, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit, “Detective Pikachu”

Amanda Idoko, “Breaking News in Yuba County”

Shia LaBeouf, “Honey Boy”

Andrew Lanham, “Just Mercy”

Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Cat Vasko, “Queen of the Air”

Previous honorees include Oscar winners Jennifer Lee (“Frozen”), Geoffrey Fletcher (“Precious”), Charlie Kaufman (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) and Julian Fellowes (“Gosford Park”) as well as Emmy winners Lena Dunham (“Girls”), Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (“This Is the End”), Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul (“Despicable Me”), Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Star Trek”), and Danny Strong (“The Butler”).