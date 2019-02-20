Variety Announces 10 Latinxs to Watch 2019

Variety has announced this year’s 10 Latinxs to Watch, and has also selected the Miami Film Festival as a partner for the annual celebration of promising talent in the Latino community that will include a panel and film screenings.

This year’s honorees are Isabela Moner (“Dora the Explorer”), Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel,” “Bird Box”), Lila Avilés (producer/writer/director of “The Chambermaid”), Lali Esposito (singer, “The Accused”), Gigi Saul Guerrero (actress/director/writer of “La Quinceañera”), Marcel Ruiz (“One Day at a Time”), Jayro Bustamante (writer/producer of “Ixcanul,” “Tremors”), Daniel Zovatto (“Lady Bird,” “Don’t Breathe”), Whindersson Nunes (YouTube star, “Party Crashers 2”), and Augusto Aguilera (“The Predator”).

“Variety is pleased that the Miami Film Festival is generously hosting our ’10 Latinxs to Watch’ honorees this year,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer of Variety. “We are excited to launch a platform dedicated to up-and-coming talent from the Latinx community. Some of the most vibrant and insightful content is emanating from this group of rising stars and we are thrilled to feature their work at our event.”

The panel will take place on Saturday, March 9, during the festival, which runs from March 1-10. Malina Saval, features editor at Variety, will moderate the conversation. Three of the honorees will have their films screened at the Miami Film Festival, including “Tremors” from Bustamante, “The Accused” starring Esposito, and “Vandal” with Zovatto.

“Variety has chosen a fascinating and invigorating group of talent as their ’10 Latinxs to Watch’ for 2019,” said Jaie Laplante, Miami Film Festival executive director and director of programming. “We look forward to celebrating these wonderful artists at Miami Film Festival as we eagerly await their upcoming new work.”

The honorees will be featured in Variety’s March 5 issue.