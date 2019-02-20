×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Announces 10 Latinxs to Watch 2019

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Isabela Moner Marcel Ruiz Rosa Salazar
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Variety has announced this year’s 10 Latinxs to Watch, and has also selected the Miami Film Festival as a partner for the annual celebration of promising talent in the Latino community that will include a panel and film screenings.

This year’s honorees are Isabela Moner (“Dora the Explorer”), Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel,” “Bird Box”), Lila Avilés (producer/writer/director of “The Chambermaid”), Lali Esposito (singer, “The Accused”), Gigi Saul Guerrero (actress/director/writer of “La Quinceañera”), Marcel Ruiz (“One Day at a Time”), Jayro Bustamante (writer/producer of “Ixcanul,” “Tremors”), Daniel Zovatto (“Lady Bird,” “Don’t Breathe”), Whindersson Nunes (YouTube star, “Party Crashers 2”), and Augusto Aguilera (“The Predator”).

Variety is pleased that the Miami Film Festival is generously hosting our ’10 Latinxs to Watch’ honorees this year,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer of Variety. “We are excited to launch a platform dedicated to up-and-coming talent from the Latinx community. Some of the most vibrant and insightful content is emanating from this group of rising stars and we are thrilled to feature their work at our event.”

The panel will take place on Saturday, March 9, during the festival, which runs from March 1-10. Malina Saval, features editor at Variety, will moderate the conversation. Three of the honorees will have their films screened at the Miami Film Festival, including “Tremors” from Bustamante, “The Accused” starring Esposito, and “Vandal” with Zovatto.

Variety has chosen a fascinating and invigorating group of talent as their ’10 Latinxs to Watch’ for 2019,” said Jaie Laplante, Miami Film Festival executive director and director of programming. “We look forward to celebrating these wonderful artists at Miami Film Festival as we eagerly await their upcoming new work.”

The honorees will be featured in Variety’s March 5 issue.

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Music

  • Pink

    Pink Drops New Single, ‘Walk Me Home,” Album Due in April (Listen)

    Pink released her new single “Walk Me Home” today. The new track was written by Nate Reuss (lead singer of Fun.), Scott Harris and Pink, and produced by Peter Thomas and Kyle Moorman. The singer teased “Walk Me Home” two weeks ago when she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and also announced she will [...]

  • Isabela Moner Marcel Ruiz Rosa Salazar

    Variety Announces 10 Latinxs to Watch 2019

    Variety has announced this year’s 10 Latinxs to Watch, and has also selected the Miami Film Festival as a partner for the annual celebration of promising talent in the Latino community that will include a panel and film screenings. This year’s honorees are Isabela Moner (“Dora the Explorer”), Rosa Salazar (“Alita: Battle Angel,” “Bird Box”), [...]

  • Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of

    Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves Top ACM Awards Nominations

    Chris Stapleton and Dan +Shay emerged as the top nominees as the contenders for the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards were announced Wednesday, with six nods each. Kacey Musgraves followed closely behind with five, and Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha all claimed four nominations apiece. The ACMs telecast takes [...]

  • Gerald Blum, Inspiration for 'WKRP In

    Gerald Blum, Inspiration for 'Big Guy' Carlson on 'WKRP in Cincinnati,' Dies at 86

    Gerald “Jerry” Blum, the inspiration for the character of radio station general manager Art “Big Guy” Carlson on the long-running TV sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died Saturday at 86. The Atlanta radio veteran was affectionately transformed into the fictional Carlson by veteran comic actor Gordon Jump on “WKRP,” which ran for four seasons on CBS [...]

  • Arista Records, Mogul Vision Launch Joint

    Arista Records, Mogul Vision Launch Joint Venture

    Arista Records and Smokepurpp/ Lil Mosey manager Josh Marshall today announced the launch of Mogul Vision Music, a new joint venture label focused on “breaking extraordinary talent and building artist careers through innovative A&R, branding and marketing strategy,” according to the announcement. Based in New York with Marshall (pictured above left, with Massey) as its CEO, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad