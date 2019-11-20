×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Names 10 Directors to Watch for 2020

In advance of the Palm Springs Film Festival, where the talents will be honored, Variety announces 10 breakout filmmakers with promising careers ahead.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Atlantics
CREDIT: Atlantics/Courtesy of Netflix

Before film critics start summing up the present year at the movies with a deluge of Top 10 lists, Variety gazes into the medium’s future by announcing its annual 10 Directors to Watch — a lineup of filmmaking talents who’ve stood out on the recent festival circuit, or whose movies will soon be hitting screens in the coming year.

The roster represents cinematic storytellers with roots on five continents, spanning a range of styles, genres and languages, where the common element is the strength and originality of their respective voices. Many qualify as full-blown auteurs, originating their own material. For example, Radha Blank not only wrote and directed “The 40-Year-Old Version,” but she also stars in the title role as a frustrated playwright who decides to take up rapping at age 40.

Indie helmers Esteban Arango (“Blast Beat”) and Nicole Riegel (“Holler”) both struggled to fund early short films via Kickstarter, before finding the support and encouragement to expand those projects into longer debut films, both of which will debut on the upcoming festival circuit. For his first feature, “It” co-writer Chase Palmer opted to adapt Sergio De La Pava’s novel, “A Naked Singularity,” resulting in a unforgettable synthesis of sensibilities.

Australian director Shannon Murphy sharpened her fangs on short films and TV before tackling “Babyteeth,” which premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival. English-born Rupert Goold got his start on the stage, applying that experience to his second bigscreen film, ”Judy,” which factors into this year’s awards season.

The list also includes two helmers whose debut features were submitted for the newly renamed Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, Mati Diop (Senegal’s “Atlantics”) and Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”), both prize-winners in competition at Cannes. Finally, Nicolas Bedos’ Charlie Kaufman-esque comedy “La Belle Époque” also premiered at the prestigious festival.

To recap, the 10 Directors to Watch for 2020 are:

  • Esteban Arango (“Blast Beat”)
  • Nicolas Bedos (“La Belle Époque”)
  • Radha Blank (“The 40-Year-Old Version”)
  • Janicza Bravo (“Zola”)
  • Mati Diop (“Atlantics”)
  • Rupert Goold (“Judy”)
  • Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”)
  • Shannon Murphy (“Babyteeth”)
  • Chase Palmer (“Naked Singularity”)
  • Nicole Riegel (“Holler”)

Variety’s 10 to Watch series spotlights emerging writers, actors, producers, directors, comics and cinematographers. Each of these lists is curated by a team of Variety editors, critics, and reporters. Other filmmakers chosen for this honor in the past include “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi and fellow 2020 Oscar contenders Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Fernando Meirelles (“The Two Popes”) and Kleber Mendonça Filho (“Bacurau”).

The directors selected for this year’s list will be honored in person at the Palm Springs Intl. Film Festival, where Variety will host a brunch in their honor on Friday, Jan. 3. Profiles of the filmmakers will run in the Jan. 2 print edition. 2020 will be the tenth year that the list has been presented in Palm Springs.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Atlantics

    Variety Names 10 Directors to Watch for 2020

    Before film critics start summing up the present year at the movies with a deluge of Top 10 lists, Variety gazes into the medium’s future by announcing its annual 10 Directors to Watch — a lineup of filmmaking talents who’ve stood out on the recent festival circuit, or whose movies will soon be hitting screens [...]

  • Napa Valley Film Festival Winners: 'Lucky

    'Lucky Grandma' Wins Napa Valley Film Festival Narrative Feature Prize

    “Lucky Grandma,” “The Remix: Hip Hop in Fashion” and “The Nomads” were among the winners of the Napa Valley Film Festival, which ran Nov. 13-17 in various towns in the valley. The winner of the narrative feature was “Lucky Grandma,” presented by ZD Wines, which won a $10,000 cash prize, courtesy of Meadowood Napa Valley. [...]

  • Brad Pitt stars in “Ad Astra”.

    'Ad Astra' to Blast Off in China in December

    The Brad Pitt-starring sci-fi blockbuster “Ad Astra” will land in Chinese theaters on December 6, more than two months after its U.S. debut. Directed, co-written and produced by James Gray (“The Lost City of Z,” “Two Lovers”), the thriller also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland and Ruth Negga. Pitt plays an astronaut [...]

  • Fred Wolf to Direct 'Love 40'

    Film News Roundup: Fred Wolf to Direct Tennis Rom-Com 'Love 40'

    In today’s film news roundup, Fred Wolf is directing a romantic comedy in New York; Leah Remini, Chinoye Chukwu, Marielle Heller and Lulu Wang receive honors; and the topless bar documentary “Red Dog” finds a home. ‘LOVE 40’ Bluewater Lane Productions has brought on Fred Wolf to co-write and direct the romantic comedy “Love 40,” [...]

  • Doppelgänger Red (Lupita Nyong'o) and Adelaide

    Lupita Nyong'o Follows Hollywood's Tradition of Two Roles in One Film

    Peter Sellers played three roles in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 “Dr. Strangelove.” In December of that year, Variety reported that Columbia was mounting an Oscar campaign for lead actor, but was also considering three supporting-actor campaigns, for each of his characters. (They settled on one campaign, and Sellers’ nomination as lead actor was one of the [...]

  • 'Legion' TV show premiere

    Noah Hawley to Write and Direct Next 'Star Trek' Movie

    “Fargo” and “Legion” creator Noah Hawley has been tapped to write and direct the next installment of the “Star Trek” franchise, sources tell Variety. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, sources tell Variety the next “Star Trek” is expected to see Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana returning to man [...]

  • Paramount Movie Theater Paramount Consent Decree

    Why Eliminating the Paramount Antitrust Decrees Won't Shake Up the Movie Business

    The Paramount Decrees have been the rules of the road for Hollywood since the golden age of movies, but the Justice Department’s decision to do away with directives that were hammered out decades before the rise of cable or streaming has barely registered within the entertainment industry. That’s because they are widely seen as anachronisms [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad