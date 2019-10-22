Vanessa Kirby to Star in Drama ‘Pieces of a Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hobbs & Shaw” actress Vanessa Kirby is in negotiations to star in the Bron Studios pic “Pieces of a Woman,” sources tell Variety.

Kornél Mundruczó will direct with Kata Wéber penning the script. Reps for Kirby could not be reached for comment.

Specific plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is known that the story revolves around Kirby’s character coping with a tragedy. Bron Studios is producing along with Kevin Turen.

No distributor is attached at this time.

Kirby, who broke out for her critically acclaimed role as Princess Margaret in “The Crown,” has increased her film presence recently as her time on the series came to a close. She was most recently seen opposite Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the “Fast and Furious” spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw,” which has grossed more then $750 million worldwide. She also starred in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” alongside Tom Cruise.

Mundruczó is best known for his critically acclaimed “White God,” also from a script by Wéber.

Bron Studios has been involved with such films as Hugh Jackman’s “The Front Runner” and Chris Evans’ “Red Sea Diving Resort.”

Kirby is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hamilton Hoddel. Mundruczó and Wéber are repped by CAA; Wéber is also repped by United Agents.