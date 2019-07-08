×

Vancouver International Film Festival Executive Director Departs

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Jacqueline Dupuis will be stepping down as executive director of the Vancouver International Film Festival, Variety has learned.

After eight years in the post, Dupuis is departing to pursue other interests. She will leave the position after the 38th annual festival, which runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 11.

“I joined VIFF inspired by the innovative spirit of Vancouver, it’s unique place in the world and powerful creative industries ecosystem,” Dupuis said in a statement. “With a mission to develop a model for sustainability that would address rapidly changing content creation and consumption (and aging attendee demographics), I focused on expanding VIFF’s mission and programming to celebrate excellence in all areas of screen-based storytelling, strengthen creative industry ties and create unique events that would bring people together to share in the power of cinema. I’m proud to leave VIFF with all aspects of the business growing, having implemented a newly structured organizational model, and with a strong and talented team in place. The future of VIFF is bright and I’m excited to see how it continues to evolve.”

Dupuis was the inaugural executive director, succeeding long-time festival director Alan Franey. During her tenure, she transformed the organization’s programming and expanded its donor base and attendance. Before departing, Dupuis will serve as an advisor to the board and senior leadership team.

“Jacqueline leaves behind a legacy of transformation, and we are grateful for her contributions. We wish her well in her future endeavours and are pleased she will remain as executive director through the 2019 festival and an advisor during this period of transition” said board chair David Hewitt.

    Jacqueline Dupuis will be stepping down as executive director of the Vancouver International Film Festival, Variety has learned. After eight years in the post, Dupuis is departing to pursue other interests. She will leave the position after the 38th annual festival, which runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 11. "I joined VIFF inspired by the innovative [...]

