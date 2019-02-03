Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Drops Second Trailer

Regardless of who wins the Super Bowl, Jordan Peele fans scored big as the second trailer for the director’s upcoming horror flick, “Us,” has just been released.

“You know how sometimes things line up?” Lupita Nyong’o’s character asks in the spot. “Coincidences? Since we’ve been up here, they’ve been happening more and more. It’s like there’s this black cloud hanging over us.”

“Us” centers on Adelaide and Gabe Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke) as they take their kids to Adelaide’s childhood home in Northern California for the summer. They unwind with their friends (Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), but Adelaide, still haunted by a past trauma, becomes paranoid that something is about to hurt her family.

The first trailer, featuring a grim version of Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It,” showed the twisted doppelgängers of the Wilson family descending on their home and plotting to ruin their lives.

“Us” is written and directed by Peele, and also features Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex as Adelaide and Gabe’s children, along with Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, and Duke Nicholson.

The film is the first project under Peele’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures, which he signed with his Monkeypaw Productions in 2017. His directorial debut, “Get Out,” opened No. 1 at the domestic box office last year and garnered $255.5 million worldwide. It scored an Oscar best picture nomination, and earned Peele an original screenplay trophy.

The premiere date of “Us” has been pushed from March 15 to March 22 to build more buzz after it was selected as the opening title of the South by Southwest Film Festival. Watch the trailer above.