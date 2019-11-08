×

New U.S.-China Co-Production ‘Tiger Mom’ Stars Zhang Jingchu

Zhang Jingchu
Impossible Dream Entertainment and sales firm The Exchange have introduced “Tiger Mom,” a U.S.-China co-produced comedy, at the American Film Market. On the China side, backers include Huacheng Film, TV and Digital Program Company, a subsidiary of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV6, and Beijing Origin Pictures.

The film will star Zhang Jingchu (“Rush Hour 3,” “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation,” “Project Gutenberg”) as a first-generation Chinese-American mother who, unable to control her teenage children, enrolls them in a prestigious disciplinary school called Tiger Academy, which is capable of whipping them into Ivy League shape. The school is run by a woman played by Lisa Lu (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Joy Luck Club”). Michelle Krusiec (“Saving Face”) will also star. Other casting decisions are still in the works.

The film, currently in pre-production, will be directed by Shawn Chou, who is co-writing with Neil Garguilo. Chou, Stefanie Huang, Shaun Redick and his partner, Yvette Yates Redick, are producing. Liu Changjiang, Sam Park and Justin Ware will be executive producers.

“Tiger moms are fierce yet successful, and they demand perfection from their children. This combination can be dramatic and also at times hilarious,” Chou said. “I know this world inside and out because I’m the son of Chinese immigrants, and me and most of my Asian American friends grew up with tiger moms.”

Impossible Dream Entertainment has developed and produced films such as “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman.” Its founder,  Redick, said that the new movie will be “a fun comedy with a great message that kids and parents will enjoy together in the U.S., China and the world.”

Producer Huang said that the production team includes “people from both the U.S. and China, collaborating closely.” She added: “We believe ‘Tiger Mom’s’ story is universal.”

The Exchange is representing all international rights, including China, but holds North America rights jointly with Impossible Dream. Hillel Elkins of Sklar Kirsh will handle the production’s business and legal affairs. Zhang Jingchu was represented in the deal by ICM Partners and Echelon Talent Management, Lu by the latter, and Krusiec by Global Artists Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

