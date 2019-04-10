×
'Secret Life of Pets' Theme Park Ride Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

Dave McNary

The Secret Life of Pets
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that it will open a theme park ride based on “The Secret Life of Pets” next year.

The news about the upcoming ride, titled “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!,” came on Wednesday, two months before the sequel opens on June 7. It will be located adjacent to the “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” attraction.

The ride will take theme park customers in vehicles through recreations of New York City streets toward a pet adoption event. Like the 2016 animated hit, the ride will explore what pets do when their owners aren’t home.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring another exciting Illumination movie-based ride to our guests,” said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood, in a statement. “’The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!’ will capture the essence of the popular film and invite our guests to live vicariously through some of their favorite characters as they embark on a one-of-a-kind experience only available at Universal Studios Hollywood.”

Universal promoted “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at last week’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, with Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart taking the stage with furry friends in tow. The sequel to “Pets,” which grossed more than $875 million worldwide, also features Harrison Ford in his first animated voice role.

