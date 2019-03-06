Rock Hudson Biopic ‘All That Heaven Allows’ Moves Ahead at Universal

Universal Pictures, moving ahead with its Rock Hudson biopic “All That Heaven Allows,” is in talks with Richard LaGravenese to write the screenplay.

The studio bought the movie rights last year to Mark Griffin’s “All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson.” Greg Berlanti is attached to direct and will produce alongside Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Film Corp. and Sherry Marsh for Marsh Productions Entertainment.

Hudson was one of the leading movie stars of the 1950s and ’60s, with credits on “Magnificent Obsession,” “Pillow Talk,” “All That Heaven Allows,” “Send Me No Flowers,” and the James Dean western “Giant,” for which he received an Oscar nomination. Hudson successfully transitioned to television in the ’70s in the long-running series “McMillan & Wife” and “Dynasty.”

He remained discreet about his sexual orientation throughout his life and died of complications from AIDS in 1985.

Berlanti is a prolific television producer with credits on “Dawson’s Creek,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Everwood,” “Political Animals,” “Riverdale,” and “You.” He directed last year’s “Love, Simon,” the first major Hollywood film to depict a gay teenage romance.

LaGravenese recently wrote “Blood on the Tracks,” inspired by 1975 Bob Dylan album, for Luca Guadagnino and RT Features. He was nominated for an original screenplay Oscar for “The Fisher King.”

LaGravenese is represented by CAA and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham. Berlanti and Schechter are represented by WME and Felker Toczek Gellman Suddleson. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.